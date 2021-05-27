Transportation and parking options for SeaTac Airport

June 16, 2021 - MERCED – The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) Board of Directors has lifted restrictions on the capacity of its buses traveling to and from Yosemite National Park. The action occurred at a special meeting of the Board on June 14, 2021, and went into effect on June 15, 2021, when the State of California lifted all social distancing requirements. The buses had been limited to approximately half of their capacity since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to allow for passengers to distance from each other as well as the driver. The action taken this week allows the service to resume full capacity of up to 49 passengers on each YARTS bus traveling into and out of Yosemite National Park.