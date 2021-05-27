Makeover complete for Noonan Park

Much of the work programmed for Centennial Park and Rotary Park West in St. Cloud has been completed but due to supply chain issues the project has been slowed. St. Cloud Park and Rec Director Scott Zlotnik joined me on WJON this week. He says they are waiting on some fabric for the chain link fence that needs to be installed. Zlotnik says they are also waiting for the court surfaces with a 30-day dry time for the asphalt. He is still hopeful that these projects can be completed this fall with a worse case scenario completion happening in the spring 2022.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO