Makeover complete for Noonan Park

Members of the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council presented a listing of 173 trees planted in Rensselaer parks thus completing the council’s pledge of $40,000 to the Parks for People campaign. A breakdown includes 45 trees at Jasper Newton Foundation Park, seven trees at Staddon Field, three trees at Potawatomi Park, two trees at Milroy Park, 99 trees at Brookside Park and 19 trees at Columbia Park. RUFC president Ron Sheffler is shown here presenting the listing to the Rensselaer Park Board, which includes Jenny Boget, parks department superintendent Joe Effinger, Rick Williams, Glen Allie, Michael Manis and Stace Pickering.
