The following story was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Get ready for some thrills and chills as Manitowoc Public Library gets Haunted! We are hosting our first-ever Teen Haunted Library on Tuesday, October 26 from 5:30 to 7 PM. MPL was already going to be in Halloween Mode this evening with our annual Family Activity Night Trunk or Treat extravaganza taking place, so we decided to go all out and give Teens in the community something with which they could explicitly have fun.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO