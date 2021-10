BOYDEN—Kindergartners at Boyden-Hull Elementary are getting to see the outdoor world up close without ever leaving the classroom. The 42 young learners in Boyden have three biological displays, one for each class. The indoor ecosystems bring all the essentials of a pond: a tank for fish, a pot for soil and plants, grow lights and a circulation system to simulate water and fertilization cycles.

BOYDEN, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO