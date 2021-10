PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of kids have gone fishin’ at the first-ever Kids Fishing Rodeo. The rodeo was hosted by the Reel Ladies of Panama City Beach. Being a first-time event the ladies were not sure what the turnout would be. All of their expectations were blown out of the water when they had more than 50 kids casting lines within the first two hours of the event starting at 10:00 a.m.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO