Signing with UW

According to the University of Wyoming, several administrative changes and searches are underway or in the planning stage at the university. Following Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski’s move to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, a search committee chaired by Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman has posted the position opening and is accepting applications. In the meantime, Diana Hulme is the interim leader of the Office of Research and Economic Development, taking the role after serving as associate vice president for research. Her previous positions at UW include work as associate director of research for the School of Energy Resources and as assistant director of the Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources.

