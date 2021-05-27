Signing with UW

THE GAME: After a week off, the Washington football team (2-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) returns to the field to face UCLA (4-2, 2-1) in the UW's Homecoming game, this Saturday, Oct. 16 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m., and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies enter the game off their off week, which fell after a 27-24 loss on a last-second field goal, at Oregon State. The Bruins' most recent game was a late-night, 34-16 win at Arizona last Saturday. Following the UCLA game, the Huskies head to Tucson to face Arizona in a Friday night game, Oct. 22.
