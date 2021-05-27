CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Signing with UW

By Grace Moore
moorcroftleader.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSean Buckmiller, Daylie Fuller, Tianne Fischbach, Taylor Reynolds and Caden Connally are...

www.moorcroftleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oregon’s New Uniform

In true Nike/Phil Knight/Oregon fashion, the Ducks have released yet another new uniform. And per usual, college football fans either love it or hate it. No. 10 Oregon is gearing up for a marquee Pac-12 showdown this Saturday against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Even ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for a visit.
OREGON STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

UW to keep mask requirement

The University of Wyoming will keep its face mask requirement for indoor spaces where six-feet of social distance can’t be kept, trustees agreed Wednesday. The policy was approved without much disagreement just before students returned to campus in late August, with the understanding that trustees would revisit the policy at later board meetings.
COLLEGES
7220sports.com

UW Spirit Spotlight: Tara Fugate

LARAMIE -- Have you ever wondered what the story is behind the University of Wyoming’s Spirit Squad?. The UW Cheerleaders, and Wyoming mascot, Pistol Pete, have a great time supporting UW athletics and showcasing their skills at various sporting events, as well as making appearances throughout the community and all over the great state of Wyoming.
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
WEAU-TV 13

UW System interim president to visit UW-Stout Monday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tommy Thompson, the interim president of the UW System, will visit the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus on Monday. The visit is to mark UW-Stout’s achievement of 70% vaccination among students, which meets the UW System’s goal as part of its “70 for 70″ campaign. UW-Stout achieved...
MENOMONIE, WI
bigrapidsnews.com

Northwestern names UW-Madison chancellor as next president

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become the first female president of Northwestern University, the suburban Chicago school announced Monday. Blank will succeed Morton Schapiro as its 17th president next summer, Northwestern said in a news release. Blank, an internationally known economist...
EVANSTON, IL
Argus Observer Online

Click to follow coverage of UW vs. Illinois

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin shuts out Illinois Fighting Illini. The University of Wisconsin football team picked up its first road win of the season when the Badgers shut out Big Ten West division rival Illinois 24-0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
ILLINOIS STATE
Spectator

UW-Eau Claire among top ranked universities

UW-Eau Claire has been ranked in Forbes 2021 rankings of America’s top colleges. Forbes considers the top 600 public and private universities in the United States. UW-Eau Claire was ranked 260th nationally and fourth in the state. “This year the Forbes report ranked colleges and universities in the U.S. based...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Cowboys#The University Of Wyoming#High School
Princeton Daily Clarion

uw football cover image 10-11

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uwgb.edu

Kate Burns named UW-Green Bay Provost

Green Bay, Wis.—For the past 18 months, UW-Green Bay Interim Provost Kate Burns has successfully managed two years of enrollment growth in arguably the most complicated circumstances higher education has ever seen. For her efforts, she has been named to the permanent position of provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Daily

Why do people choose UW?

Editor’s note: “College-ology” is a weekly column discussing the sociology behind college-related activities. With a population nearing 50,000 total students, the UW is clearly attractive to students looking to pursue higher education. That being said, the reasons behind UW students’ attendance are incredibly varied. From in-state to out-of-state to international...
COLLEGES
gohuskies.com

UW Set To Host UCLA For Homecoming

THE GAME: After a week off, the Washington football team (2-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) returns to the field to face UCLA (4-2, 2-1) in the UW's Homecoming game, this Saturday, Oct. 16 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m., and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies enter the game off their off week, which fell after a 27-24 loss on a last-second field goal, at Oregon State. The Bruins' most recent game was a late-night, 34-16 win at Arizona last Saturday. Following the UCLA game, the Huskies head to Tucson to face Arizona in a Friday night game, Oct. 22.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
uwyo.edu

Safe Treat Oct. 28 at UW

The popular community-wide Safe Treat for children returns to the University of Wyoming from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Trick-or-treating, face painting, a kid-friendly haunted house, storytelling, cookie decorating, mazes and games are on tap in the lower level of Washakie Dining Center and on UW’s Fraternity and Sorority Mall. Safe Treat parking will be available in the Wyoming Union parking lot; the Cooper House parking lot, located at 14th Street and Ivinson Avenue; and lots to the north and east of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
LARAMIE, WY
7220sports.com

UW Spirit Spotlight: Brennan Coppola

LARAMIE -- Have you ever wondered what the story is behind the University of Wyoming’s Spirit Squad?. The UW Cheerleaders, and Wyoming mascot, Pistol Pete, have a great time supporting UW athletics and showcasing their skills at various sporting events, as well as making appearances throughout the community and all over the great state of Wyoming.
LARAMIE, WY
La Crosse Tribune

WIAC football: UW-La Crosse holds on to beat UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse football team is still unbeaten in the WIAC, but it had to sweat out a couple of late mistakes by UW-Platteville on Saturday to remain that way. The Pioneers missed a tying extra point and weren’t able to get the kicker on the field...
LA CROSSE, WI
The Janesville Gazette

UW-Whitewater turns on the jets to bury UW-Oshkosh

As it turned out, scoring a go-ahead touchdown after a long drive in the first quarter might have been the worst possible move for the UW-Oshkosh football team on Saturday. Why? Because that touchdown lit a fire under UW-Whitewater. And the Warhawks burned Oshkosh for 22 points in the second quarter on their way to a 32-13 victory over the Titans in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sheridan Media

UW makes and plans for administrative changes

According to the University of Wyoming, several administrative changes and searches are underway or in the planning stage at the university. Following Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski’s move to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, a search committee chaired by Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman has posted the position opening and is accepting applications. In the meantime, Diana Hulme is the interim leader of the Office of Research and Economic Development, taking the role after serving as associate vice president for research. Her previous positions at UW include work as associate director of research for the School of Energy Resources and as assistant director of the Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources.
COLLEGES
Laramie Live

UW Homecoming Weekend Is Here!

It's homecoming week for the University of Wyoming! There are several events occurring this weekend!. The parade will start at Ninth Street and Ivinson Avenue. The UW Alumni Association (UWAA) will coordinate the parade. Homecoming Football Game, October 23, 1:30 pm,. The Homecoming football game will begin at 1:30 pm...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy