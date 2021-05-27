CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents seek relief from road dust

By Grace Moore
moorcroftleader.com
 2021-05-27

County resident Dorothy Baron spoke to the council at their regular meeting Monday night about the dust on town owned Carr Road, stating, “I want some type of dust control.”. In approximately 2004, Crook County gave Carr Road to the town of Moorcroft, re-graveling the structured road base before...

