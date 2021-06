El Salvador's legislature has adopted a bill making Bitcoin legal tender, the first nation to recognize the cryptocurrency as an acceptable form of payment for all debts. "We should not expect a significant impact on Bitcoin for a country with a GDP per capita less than 7% that of the U.S., with its economy suffering the worst crash in decades last year," Lennard Neo, head of research at Stack Funds in Singapore, said in a research report. "Nevertheless, this is definitely a small but significant step for Bitcoin in the right direction."