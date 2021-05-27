Cancel
Public Health

The Pandemic and the Great Unbundling (and Rebundling) of American Schools

By Bruno V. Manno
thebulwark.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic put parents in charge of their children’s education in ways few imagined. While the stories of children falling behind and becoming depressed, and of the stresses put on families trying to cope with learning during lockdown, have been widely reported, the pandemic’s disruptions to education may have wide ripple effects. It scrambled the familiar division of formative responsibilities carried out by home, school, and the other community enterprises that comprise local civil society. In doing so, it unbundled the traditional place-based, K-12 whole school model with adults and students in a building for teaching, learning, and other support.

