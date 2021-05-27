The Pandemic and the Great Unbundling (and Rebundling) of American Schools

This American Heart Association course is designed for persons who wish to become CPR instructors for Healthcare Provider and Heartsaver courses. You must have a current provider status in the discipline of the AHA Instructor course (BLS or Heartsaver), and be proficient with those skills. An Instructor Candidate Application will be completed in class. You will need to choose an American Heart Association Training Center to request alignment with. Certification is good for two years and requires at least four courses to be taught in the two year period. Must complete the BLS Instructor Essentials Online module prior to the start of this course. https://elearning.heart.org/course/26 It is recommended you also purchase Instructor Training Manuals for reference during the Essentials module, and to use in the classroom. Course materials can be found at: https://shopcpr.heart.org/ Please print and bring your certificate of completion of the BLS Instructor Essentials Online to class, and 1 letter of reference for BLS. You will not be allowed to attend without these documents.