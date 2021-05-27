Cancel
All Party Jazz Appreciation Group Announces major review of funding and infrastructure for jazz in England

jazzwise.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All Party Jazz Appreciation Group (APPJAG) has commissioned an extensive review of the current state of jazz in England, which is being conducted by their Secretary Chris Hodgkins and an expert advisory panel chaired by musician and educator Dr Kathy Dyson. The review will take place in two stages...

www.jazzwise.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Latin Essence Jazz Group plays Hygienic Saturday

If there are two genres of music that might be hard to distill down to an "essence," it might be Latin and jazz. As such, it's understandable if you're mildly skeptical or — more optimistically — pleasantly intrigued by what might happen when a band calls itself Latin Essence Jazz Group.
Musickuvo.org

The Jazz River—British Jazz: Now and Then

Something is happening in Britain where a vibrant young core of jazz players are bringing their music to a younger generation. Jazz is hip once again. Back in the 60s and 70s, a different generation was pushing the boundaries beyond the traditional. “Britain is famous for many styles of music....
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jazz vs. Classical Funding

Throughout jazz history there has been a desire among the jazz community to see the music respected on the same level as western classical music. It is after all, jazz is America's classical music. As Dr. Billy Taylor explains, "Classical music must be time-tested; it must serve as a standard or model; it must have established value; and it must be indigenous to the culture for which it speaks. Jazz meets the criteria of classical music. Because it is particularly sensitive to historical and sociological trends in America, it also represents a unique American tradition."
U.K.motor1.com

£218m funding announced for roads in the east of England

The government-run organisation in charge of England’s motorways and major A-roads has announced a £218m investment in the east of the country. Highways England says it will plough the money into a range of projects, including work to improve the region’s motorways and A-roads including the A12 and A47. In...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

German Jazz Awards – Winners

The inaugural German Jazz Awards were held on 3 June 2021. The full list of winners across the thirty-one categories is below our report. Sebastian writes: This doesn’t happen in many countries: Germany has a Culture Minister Monika Grütters (and also the country’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier) who really “get” jazz. Both are genuine fans. Grütters’ introductory speech for these awards, being held for the first time, made it clear WHY they were happening: because, as she said quite unambiguously, jazz can easily be overlooked; and because it shouldn’t be. She also expressed the personal wish, as a regular visitor to A-Trane in Berlin, to be back in the audience a club and to have the very experience again that proximity with other audience members and with musicians can give. It was powerful as an official position, and yet it was also personal.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

The Free Jazz Collective Reviews

Lina Allemano Four – Vegetables Album (Lumo, 2021) ****. Sons Of Kemet – Black To The Future (Impulse!, 2021) ****. Guitar – Solo Part 2: Plucks, bends, wiggles, and whacks. Guitar – Solo Part 1: Unexpected arpeggios and surprising onomatopoetics. Joe Morris/Damon Smith – Gusts Against Particles (Open Systems Records,...
Musicjuno.co.uk

Funk Soul & Jazz

Greatest Hits (reissue) (180 gram pink vinyl LP) Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blue) (2:58) On An Evening In Roma (Sotter Celo De Roma) (2:30) The Naughty Lady Of Sahdy Lane (2:50) Dream A Little Dream Of Me (3:15) Someday (You'll Want Me To Want You) (2:22) Innamorata (2:27) I...
Musictheartsdesk.com

From cancellation to new vigour: pianist and artistic director Joseph Middleton on Leeds Lieder

Joseph Middleton knocking elbows with countertenor Iestyn Davies in the autumn festival of 2020All festival images by Tom Arber. I’d called the Festival Ode to Joy and in a curious turn of programming, geekery had come up with an opening gala I hoped would appeal to our audience: an acrostic programme that spelt out "Happy Birthday, Leeds Lieder" using the highways and byways of the song literature. It included a starry line-up of friends and tickets had flown out of the box office, continuing Leeds Lieder’s success for growing audiences over the past few years. In a nod to my feelings about Brexit, I’d managed to sneak in a rarely performed version of Schiller’s Ode to Joy set by Schubert. Beethoven’s famous version celebrates the power of music and of connecting with people across borders, and I’d hoped this programme would do the same. With Vaughan William’s Serenade to Music at the end of the programme we were in for a treat.
Entertainmentwgvunews.org

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park begins Monday, Millennium Park the place to be. Entertainer Mary Rademacher Reed is on stage first. We talk to Mary and Michelle Needham.
Waltham, MABentley Falcon Athletics

All That Jazz

When he was 15 years old, Juan Cristo Diaz ’21 went rooting around in his father’s record collection. Intrigued by the colorful cover of “Chet Baker Sings,” Cristo Diaz decided to give the acclaimed jazz musician’s 1954 debut album a spin. It was love at first listen. “I put it...
Musicoperawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Engender Festival 2021

The Royal Opera House has announced that it will be presenting its Engender Festival in 2021. The showcase is set to take place between July 12-17, 2021 and features talks and debates, works in progress, as well as concerts and workshops. “Engender has been a highlight for me over the...
WorldSlipped Disc

Toronto commissions new work for Hannigan

Highlights from Gustavo Gimeno’s first season at Toronto Symphony:. – Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan will perform the World Première of a TSO Commission from Canadian composer Zosha Di Castri, conducted by Gustavo Gimeno in May. – Canadian composer Samy Moussa will be Spotlight Artist, making his TSO début with five...
Politicsroyalandderngate.co.uk

An update following changes to the Government roadmap – June 2021

Last night’s announcements by the Government that current restrictions will remain in place until 19 July will have limited impact on our upcoming activities as most are able to go ahead with socially distanced measures in place. Where this is not possible, customers will be contacted directly. We look forward...
Musicwestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Album of exploration from jazz guitarist Julian Lage

Julian Lage, "Squint” (Blue Note Records) In the right hands, 12 notes multiplied by six strings can produce endless variety. Here's proof. Jazz guitarist Julian Lage's Blue Note Records …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Musicclassical-music.com

Manchester Camerata performs first concerts in its new home at the previously derelict Gorton Monastery

The Manchester Camerata has performed its first concerts since lockdown, but not in the traditional concert halls you might expect. The ensemble’s new home is the Monastery in Gorton, a former friary which became derelict in the 1970s when the congregation moved away and the population and landscape of Manchester changed. At this time, it was even featured on the World Monuments Fund Watch List of 100 Most Endangered Sites in the World alongside the Taj Mahal, the ancient city of Pompeii and the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. A group of volunteers later helped repair the damage and brought the venue back to life over a period of two decades. The Manchester Camerata now calls the Monastery home, having recently opened its offices in its wings and hosted its first concerts in the main hall.
Sandpoint, IDThe Spokesman-Review

All hail Sandpoint’s Queen Bonobo of jazz and folk

The music and story of Sandpoint artist Queen Bonobo (Maya Goldblum) are characterized by frequent and significant change. On her latest EP, “Sail From This Life,” jazz and folk unite for a dynamic and diverse sound – but one that is also paced and cerebral. From her folk background, she...