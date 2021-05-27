All Party Jazz Appreciation Group Announces major review of funding and infrastructure for jazz in England

The inaugural German Jazz Awards were held on 3 June 2021. The full list of winners across the thirty-one categories is below our report. Sebastian writes: This doesn’t happen in many countries: Germany has a Culture Minister Monika Grütters (and also the country’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier) who really “get” jazz. Both are genuine fans. Grütters’ introductory speech for these awards, being held for the first time, made it clear WHY they were happening: because, as she said quite unambiguously, jazz can easily be overlooked; and because it shouldn’t be. She also expressed the personal wish, as a regular visitor to A-Trane in Berlin, to be back in the audience a club and to have the very experience again that proximity with other audience members and with musicians can give. It was powerful as an official position, and yet it was also personal.