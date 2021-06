Health secretary Matt Hancock claimed on Thursday that “everybody got the Covid treatment that they needed” and that he had never been advised people were not receiving care.But an official national report into the impact of coronavirus on maternity services last year did make clear that in at least one woman’s case she was twice denied intensive care when her doctors believed she needed it, because of a lack of beds.During the pandemic NHS England officials have also repeatedly made the claim that no one was denied an intensive care bed.But in August last year, The Independent reported on an...