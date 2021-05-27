Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiteville, NC

Guy Loey Bailey Jr.

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Loey Bailey Jr., 90, died Monday, April 26, 2021. Guy was a salesman, a singer, a raconteur, and the life of every party he attended. A native North Carolinian, Guy often said “I was born in my mama’s pantaloons” on the way to the hospital in Whiteville in November, 1930. He was raised in Fair Bluff by his parents, Orpah Koonce and Guy Loey Bailey. Guy was predeceased by his infant son, Guy Bailey III; one sister, Sarah Moore; and a grandson, Guy Preston Bailey.

nrcolumbus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Charlotte, NC
Whiteville, NC
Obituaries
City
Pinehurst, NC
State
Florida State
City
Oak Ridge, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guy Bailey#The Bailey#Preston Bailey#Atlanta#North Carolinian#The U S Army#The Pa Pa Club#The Men S Room#Southern Pines#Skyr#Boles Funeral Home#Afa#First Health Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.