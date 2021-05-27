The Moment All Hope Is Lost: A Conversation with Horror Writer Amanda Headlee
I’ve had the great pleasure to work with horror writer Amanda Headlee on the release of her very creepy debut novel, Till We Become Monsters. Amanda herself is very not creepy (even if by her own admission, she’s kind of weird). Subsequently, one of my fascinations with Amanda is not only why she loves horror, but how she manages to write about it so effectively while being both incredibly normal and efficient given the wide array of day-to-day things she’s engaged in. Fortunately for me and you, I was able to talk to her about all of this and that conversation is captured below.litreactor.com