As New York Bans Delta 8 THC, CBD Retailer Sales Take A Hit

New regulations promulgated by the State of New York appear to ban the sale of Delta 8, a previously legal hemp-derived product. These regulations, which came into effect last week, have already caused havoc amongst some New York retailers. One prominent example of these business consequences appears to be Upstate New York’s Empire CBD, which has announced that it will be closing down all six of its brick and mortar retail operations. They intend to reopen in Florida, due to Delta 8 being their top selling product.