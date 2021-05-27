Celeros Flow Technology solves pump performance issues, increases operational life for major water customer

Today's e-commerce driven economy is placing a massive burden on distribution centers and warehousing systems, which is being further strained by labor limitations. As online shopping continues to skyrocket, supply chains are suffering severe disruptions. Businesses are working desperately to keep pace with increasing customer demand, while maintaining a safe work environment for their employees. By leveraging automation solutions, managers at distribution centers and warehouses can increase accuracy and productivity, operate more efficiently, expand faster and ultimately better serve their customers. Although these operational benefits and financial justifications are obvious, many businesses continue to delay essential projects and capital equipment expenditures. Cost is most often the biggest barrier keeping companies from modernizing warehouses with automation solutions and robotics. Automation integrations can require large upfront payments resulting in many years until positive ROI is achieved due to the hefty price tag - particularly when considering significant costs for installation, engineering, and software. Given today's economic challenges, traditional lenders and banks have severely tightened their lending parameters, making it tricky to secure funding for extensive projects. Maintaining Liquidity Through Leasing Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are seeing companies utilize lease financing to forge ahead with procurement of capital equipment and automation projects - just about everything inside the four walls of their distribution centers and warehouses. Over the last year alone, First Financial's investments in automation and material handling equipment have jumped over 30% from the prior year. By working with First Financial to lease their automation projects, many businesses often realize a "day one" savings as the operational benefits exceed the monthly cost of a lease. For unlike a cash purchase or bank loan, First Financial's leasing solutions provide 100% financing - covering all project costs and eliminating the need for large upfront payments. First Financial makes all initial upfront progress payments, so the customer does not start paying for new automation and material handling solutions until after the project has been implemented and is fully operational.