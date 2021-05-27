Cancel
Economy

Celeros Flow Technology solves pump performance issues, increases operational life for major water customer

Water Technology Online
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little detective work and a lot of expertise from the Aftermarket team at Celeros Flow Technology (Celeros FT) has significantly improved the performance of four BB1 pumps for a major water industry customer. The site investigation and subsequent materials upgrade carried out by the Celeros FT team achieved a 50% increase in pump operational life and delivered major cost savings by dramatically reducing Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

