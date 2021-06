The housing market remains incredibly competitive compared to pre-pandemic times, but buyers have begun to pull back, slightly cooling the market. Both the rate of price growth and mortgage applications have decreased. One economist told Realtor.com that the market is moving past the apex now. By 2021 housing market standards, competition has relaxed, but by any other standards, it’s still incredibly hot: Listing prices remain 12% higher than one year ago. A mix of buyers being priced out, a shortage of properties, fears of a bubble, and a return to “normal” life are cooling the market.