UPDATE: OCT. 19 AT 8 A.M. Bozeman Water and Sewer Superintendent John Alston tells us crews are going to begin ripping up the intersection to repair the water main leak. At this time, Dominoes and three houses in the area are without water. Alston said he hopes to have the water main fixed by noon, but the road closure on Lamme Street and Partial blockage on Seventh Avenue will continue for the foreseeable future.

