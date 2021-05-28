Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

By VANESSA GERA
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jxy3F_0aELIHLd00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An increasingly influential Polish Catholic legal institute on Friday inaugurated a university in Warsaw that aims to educate a new generation of conservative lawyers in central Europe who it hopes will also shape wider European culture.

The institute, Ordo Iuris, works to promote conservative causes, including restrictions on abortion and opposition to same-sex legal unions as its seeks to support traditional family structures. It successfully lobbied for the recent restriction of abortion rights in Poland and is spearheading efforts aimed at persuading countries not to ratify the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty against domestic violence, due to objections over how the treaty depicts gender relations in the family.

Jerzy Kwasniewski, a Warsaw lawyer who heads Ordo Iuris, said that the university, Collegium Intermarium, is meant to be a space of free academic inquiry at a time of perceived censorship in traditional academic settings that he argued overwhelmingly targets and silences conservative thinkers.

Kwasniewski also described the college as a counterweight to existing institutions, including the Central European University, which was founded by the liberal Hungarian-American investor George Soros and which recently relocated from Budapest to Vienna under pressure from Hungary’s nationalist conservative government.

“We all hope that Collegium Intermarium will bring change to the academic sphere of central Europe,” he said.

Intermarium (Latin for “between the seas”) is a historical term that refers to a swath of central Europe between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas. It’s a region of ex-communist countries that are largely more conservative than those in Western Europe, and where nationalist parties have seen their support grow in recent years.

The name points to a larger ambition, with Kwasniewski saying he also hopes the institution will allow conservatives from central Europe to one day shape the more secular culture dominant in the European Union.

“We don’t follow the French way of a division between church and state. We rather follow the more American way of an alliance of the spiritual with the republic,” Kwasniewski told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the conference. “We are not able to to follow the motto of the European Union, ‘United in diversity,’ without acknowledging the diversity of different cultural spheres of Europe.”

The Polish culture and education ministers praised the university as a place that will nurture Europe’s traditional Christian and classical traditions, while a letter was read out from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, underscoring the conservative government’s support for the new institution. Representatives of the Hungarian government also voiced their support.

The former Czech president, Vaclav Klaus, spoke about his support for strengthening nation states in the face of an EU which he accused of eroding freedoms. He also denounced the cultural changes in the West since the liberal revolution of the 1960s, saying that since then, “generations were born who do not understand the meaning of our civilizational, cultural and ethical heritage, and are deprived of a moral compass guiding their behavior.”

Ordo Iuris is viewed with suspicion by LGBT and women’s rights groups, which accuse the Catholic group of being part of an international network seeking to erode the rights they have gained in recent decades.

Ordo Iuris successfully backed a successful effort to restrict abortion rights in Poland. It provided legal arguments to the constitutional court, which ruled last year that abortions in cases of fetal abnormalities are not constitutional. The result is that Polish women are now required to carry very sick or even unviable fetuses to term — a ruling that in practice drives more women to have abortions abroad. The ruling sparked weeks of mass protests in the country, which already had one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.

The institute has worked across the region, for instance assisting a Romanian group that successfully lobbied to block the legalization of same-sex unions.

Neil Datta, the head of the Brussels-based European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights who has extensively researched Ordo Iuris, says he believes the university will become a center for training “a new cadre of elites that basically can transform and whitewash far-right thinking so it appears professional and acceptable in a certain political discourse.”

He said the plan reminds him of what happened in the United States, where the Christian right years ago began funding universities which over time produced new elites with influence at think tanks and in politics.

“This is a first step in the same thing,” Datta said.

Ordo Iuris members say the group is unfairly portrayed by activists and the media.

Kwasniewski told the AP that the group is not against women, arguing that the institute includes many women and that its anti-abortion position is a human rights position.

“Abortion is not about women’s rights. Abortion is also performed on girls in the prenatal stage of development. It’s just about the violation of the right to life,” he said.

The university will offer accredited degrees at the master’s level in law, with the curriculum to include related subjects like philosophy. It plans to offer a PhD program in four to five years. It will be privately funded at first but plans to seek public funding in the future, Kwasniewski said.

___

Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

479K+
Followers
251K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Central Europe#Warsaw University#Ap#Polish Catholic#Hungarian American#The European Union#French#United#Christian#Czech#Eu#Compass#Lgbt#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Colleges
News Break
World
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesNorthwestern University

Universities ask G7 leaders to prioritize future generations

The U7+ Alliance today issued a statement asking G7 leaders to take into account the interests of future generations as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to mitigate the effects of climate change. The alliance, a group of universities spanning six continents and representing all of the...
WorldTODAY.com

European Union members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on nonessential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Hungary donates state-owned land to planned Chinese university

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament approved a government proposal on Tuesday to donate state-owned land to a planned Chinese university in Budapest, despite opposition criticism and a recent protest that accused the government of cosying up to Beijing. Opponents of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban fear the planned...
Minoritiestrust.org

EXCLUSIVE-Hungary could be sanctioned over anti-LGBT+ law, warns EU equality chief

LONDON, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The EU could impose funding restrictions on Hungary over legislation that bans the dissemination in schools of content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change, the bloc's equality chief told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Tuesday. Speaking shortly before Hungary's parliament approved the...
EconomyCoinDesk

How the Civil War Shapes the Future of Stablecoins

Before the Civil War, there was a decentralized currency system with a myriad of coins and banknotes. All banknotes were privately issued through independent banks. (There was no U.S. government paper money.) If a bank wanted to issue currency it had to deposit bonds with its state’s banking authority. Usually, a bank could issue anywhere from 90% to 100% of the value of the bonds deposited.
Politicspolishforums.com

Should Poland leave the EU institution?

Oh I dunnooo....even LePen isn't talking anymore about a Frexit....she wants to get elected sometime, heh:) "...She is opposed to the EU membership for Turkey, in favour of a "privileged partnership",[22] and also opposes the accession of Ukraine to the European Union, while supporting association status.[23] She is currently campaigning for a referendum on France leaving the EU.[20] Despite have previously sought France leaving the body, she no longer supports a full exit, preferring instead a restructuring.[79]...."
Foreign Policywhtc.com

China rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticised China. The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China’s foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

European Parliament Votes To End Caged Farming by 2027

The European Parliament voted this week to implement a ban on caged farming across the European Union. Following the committee’s debate regarding the “End the Cage Age” petition, the parliament decided in favor of the ban that aims to completely dismantle caged animal farming by 2027. Announced on June 10th, the non-binding resolution hopes to change animal agriculture across Europe by removing cages in an effort to reinvent the food supply chain. The parliament vote was substantially in favor of the ban with 558 votes for, and only 85 abstentions and 37 votes against.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EU's chief diplomat expects ties with Russia to deteriorate further

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must expect a further deterioration in relations with Russia even though ties have already sunk to their “lowest level”, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. He said the 27-nation bloc must become more “robust and resilient” and apply a mixture of...
MinoritiesBBC

Hungary LGBT: New law is 'shameful, hateful' - Katalin Cseh

Lawmakers in Hungary have passed legislation prohibiting the sharing with minors of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change. Speaking before the legislation was passed Hungary's Momentum Movement MEP Katalin Cseh said the law would make it very hard for LGBTQ people to live in the country. She...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Tells Graduates It's 'Up to You' to Shape the Future

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says members of the graduating class of 2021 are leaving school at an “inflection point” that gives them influence to shape the nation and the world around them like few others. Biden's brief video message to graduates was released Friday by the White House...
CollegesLas Vegas Herald

Nursing Education Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Duke University, Columbia University, Emory University

Latest released the research study on Global Nursing Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Nursing Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Nursing Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Duke University (United States),Johns Hopkins University (United States),University of Pennsylvania (United States),University of California (United States),Columbia University (United States),Emory University (United States),Louisiana State University Health (United States),School of Education Northcentral University (United States),New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing (United States).
Immigrationkfgo.com

Lithuania says Belarus is helping Middle Eastern migrants to cross its borders

DUBICIAI, Lithuania (Reuters) – Lithuania’s Prime Minister says she believes Belarus is behind a recent spike of illegal immigration into Lithuania, following a threat by its president that it will no longer prevent migrants from crossing its western border. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko made the declaration in parliament on May...
PoliticsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief expressed hope Tuesday for a “rapid progress” in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell urged leaders of the rival...
Politicstol.org

Central Europe’s Radical Right and EU Foreign Policy

When the far right gets into government, it might take less-extreme positions – or shove mainstream parties rightward. From the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Radical right parties – nativist and authoritarian – have become stable features on the political scene in Central Europe. In the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia (the Visegrad countries), eight such parties, ranging from extremists to transformed mainstream rightists, gained representation in their countries’ latest parliamentary elections.
UEFAgreekcitytimes.com

MEP Kefalogiannis: Skopje blatantly violated Prespa Agreement at EURO 2020

New Democracy Member of European Parliament Manolis Kefalogiannis denounced the “blatant violation of the Prespa Agreement in the EURO” football competition, bringing the issue to the European Parliament. In a question to the European Commission, he pointed out that “the Latin expression ‘pacta sunt servanda’ is now an international terminology,...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Serbia, Kosovo restart EU-brokered talks, remain far apart

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday resumed EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. But the meeting in Brussels between Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s new Prime Minister Albin Kurti appeared to produce little progress in...