Schatz convenes Indian Affairs hearing to examine COVID-19 impact on Native languages

Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led an oversight and legislative hearing on “Examining the COVID-19 Response in Native Communities: Native Languages One Year Later” and to receive testimony on S.989, the Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2021, and S.1402, the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021. The committee heard from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Acting Commissioner of the Administration for Native Americans Michelle Sauve, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., National Coalition of Native American Language Schools and Programs President Leslie Harper, ʻAha Pūnana Leo Chief Executive Officer Kaʻiulani Laehā, and Kawerak Eskimo Heritage Director and Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council Chair Bernadette “Yaayuk” Alvanna-Stimpfle.