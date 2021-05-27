Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schatz convenes Indian Affairs hearing to examine COVID-19 impact on Native languages

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led an oversight and legislative hearing on “Examining the COVID-19 Response in Native Communities: Native Languages One Year Later” and to receive testimony on S.989, the Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2021, and S.1402, the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021. The committee heard from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Acting Commissioner of the Administration for Native Americans Michelle Sauve, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., National Coalition of Native American Language Schools and Programs President Leslie Harper, ʻAha Pūnana Leo Chief Executive Officer Kaʻiulani Laehā, and Kawerak Eskimo Heritage Director and Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council Chair Bernadette “Yaayuk” Alvanna-Stimpfle.

indiancountrytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hoskin
Person
Brian Schatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Languages#Language Center#Foreign Languages#Indian Country#U S Senate Committee#The Senate Committee#P Nana Leo#Kawerak Eskimo Heritage#Cherokee Nation Principal#The Native Hawaiian#Inupiaq#Feeling Native American#United States Senate#Native American Languages#Chairman Schatz#Native Communities#Hearing#Federal Support#Chief Executive Officer#Covid 19 Impacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
KidsThegardenisland.com

Schatz to Ige: Let kids play, adults watch

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz Thursday called on Gov. David Ige to lift restrictions on youth sporting events, including allowing parents and guardians to cheer on their athletes in person and permitting surf competitions and regattas to resume, while adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Congress & CourtsThe News Guard

Merkley convenes forest management hearing

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley hopes to use his post on a powerful senate committee to increase funding for wildfire prevention efforts. The Democratic senator last week convened a hearing of an appropriations subcommittee he chairs on the topic of funding forest management. Merkley and the subcommittee questioned U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen about the agency’s fire prevention work.
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Mail

School board member encourages high schoolers to remember 'jihad' as they 'enter a world of white supremacy and capitalism' during graduation speech

A school board member called on graduating high school students to remember 'jihad' at their commencement as she warned they were entering a world of, 'racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy.'. Abrar Omeish, the sole Muslim member on the Fairfax County School Board, in Virginia, addressed...
Congress & Courtsseehafernews.com

SCOTUS Case Prompts Re-introduction of Abortion Access Bill

Lawmakers in Congress have reintroduced a bill they say would ensure access to safe abortions across the country. The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a Mississippi law that’s viewed as a major threat to its 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. The Women’s Health Protection Act...
Congress & CourtsHawaii Tribune-Herald

Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday, vowing to take action on any violations of federal law. He announced plans to double staffing within the department’s civil rights division and said the...
Washington Statedailyrecordnews.com

Letter: Critical Race Theory violates state law, Constitution

Critical Race Theory violates state law, Constitution. On May 5, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5044 into law, which requires Critical Race Theory (CRT) training for all school staff, board directors, teachers, and administrators in public schools across the state. The bill violates the following:. Washington Civil...
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Iowa Republicans opposed bill on pay equity for women

Every U.S. Senate Republican, including Iowa’s Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, blocked debate last week on a bill designed “to provide more effective remedies to victims of discrimination in the payment of wages on the basis of sex.”. Like most Senate actions, a motion to proceed with debate on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to House Mask Rule Changes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has responded to a rule change meaning masks are no longer required in the House of Representatives for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Greene has regularly rallied against mask requirements in Congress' lower chamber and been an outspoken critic of House Speaker Nancy...
Public Healthobxtoday.com

Gov. Cooper extends mask mandate for schools, at-risk settings

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed an executive order to extend a variety of measures currently in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extending a mask mandate for schools, health care and childcare facilities and public transportation. “We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths and...
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

Gov. Wolf signs bills extending COVID-19 emergency regulation suspensions, expanding family caregiver supports

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday he signed legislation that extends the most critical components of the COVID-19 disaster declaration emergency. “Over the last few weeks, my administration has worked hard to educate and inform the General Assembly of the importance of the temporary rule suspensions associated with the COVID-19 disaster declaration,” Gov. Wolf said.
Congress & Courts1430wcmy.com

Vilsack calls for passage of climate bill

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack joined Senator Debbie Stabenow, chair of the Senate Ag Committee in Michigan Friday to highlight the benefits of climate policy to agriculture. Secretary Vilsack wants agriculture and forestry to lead the effort on climate solutions and emphasized his support of the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the U.S. Senate which he tells Brownfield will lay the foundation to climate policy, “Because it will provide confidence and certainty and consistency in terms of the standards and protocols to apply to conservation efforts that result in positive climate benefits—and that’s what creates the market opportunity for us,” he says.