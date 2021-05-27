Kona’s 2021 Steel Rove DL and LTD Models Are Here!
Over the next few weeks, Kona will be rolling out their drop bar adventure bikes, beginning with the Rove DL and Roce LTD models today. The DL is a 650b do-it-all, no-nonsense fully-steel bike, filled with all the cargo and extra bottle bosses you’d need in a neat, tight, 1x drivetrain kit. The DL’s fork has cargo bosses and this year, it comes in a bright blue. While the Rove LTD is a 2x, 650b machine with a carbon fork, also equipped with cargo bosses on the fork. Check out the full spread at Kona! If you’d like a full review, check out our Related column below the fold.theradavist.com