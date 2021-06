This is the first in a four-part series about what lies in store for the HVAC industry in a post-COVID world. Our coverage will continue on our website. This last year has been unique in a number of ways. Thanks to the pandemic, most of the U.S. economy was shut down, as people were ordered to stay home in an attempt to halt the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Initially, many lost their jobs, manufacturers shut down factories, and the economy contracted significantly, leading some economists to believe a long-term recession was inevitable.