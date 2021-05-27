Secretary Blinken has completed a trip to the Middle East, visiting Jordan and Israel
The purpose of the Secretary of State's visit to the region is to strengthen the truce concluded between the Israeli government and Hamas militants in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday concluded a trip to the Middle East, which was dedicated to strengthening the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militants of the terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.