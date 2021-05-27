North St. Bags: 21L Macro Panniers
Portland-based North St. Bags have an extensive pannier model lineup and within it are these 21L Macro Panniers. These bags are made from recycled EcoPak. This lightweight, ultra-durable, waterproof outer layer is crafted from recycled plastic bottles turned woven polyester by heritage sailmaker Challenge Sailcloth. Our EcoPak bags are available in 6 vibrant colors, VOC free, and come with a big reduction in carbon footprint over traditional manufacturing methods.theradavist.com