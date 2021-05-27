North St. Bags: 21L Macro Panniers

This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home has been RENOVATED & ITS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! With almost 3000 sqft every room & closet is so spacious! It has 2 Living Rooms, a Separate Formal Dining Room, Huge Kitchen with Large Eating Area, lots of Built-Ins and a Jack & Jill Bedroom for the kids and/or guests. They have Painted Throughout, added lots of New Lightening, updated All Flooring, installed new Top-of-the-Line Kitchen Appliances, has a New A/C Unit with UV Sanitizing Lighting, all new Windows, added Tankless Water Heater, had Gas Installed and THOSE ARE JUST SOME OF THE UPDATES THAT HAVE BEEN DONE! It also has a Fabulous Front Porch, newly added Curb Appeal, 3 Car Garage with space for Extra Storage, great size Backyard and it's located right in the heart of Gilmer. *** YOU WILL LOVE THIS PROPERTY & HOW MUCH IT HAS TO OFFER!!! ***