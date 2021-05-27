Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

North St. Bags: 21L Macro Panniers

theradavist.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland-based North St. Bags have an extensive pannier model lineup and within it are these 21L Macro Panniers. These bags are made from recycled EcoPak. This lightweight, ultra-durable, waterproof outer layer is crafted from recycled plastic bottles turned woven polyester by heritage sailmaker Challenge Sailcloth. Our EcoPak bags are available in 6 vibrant colors, VOC free, and come with a big reduction in carbon footprint over traditional manufacturing methods.

theradavist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycled Plastic#North St Bags#The 14l Micro Pannier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Manufacturing
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Zero-Carbon Bag Collections

After launching a plastic-free collection, Superga Beauty introduced a zero-carbon bag collection that's mindful with material use to reduce its carbon footprint as much as possible. Based on cellulose fibre, the collection is free from decorative details like zippers, metal, laminated components and water-based printing, and the handles on the bag can be separated for easy recycling at the end of a bag's usable life.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Ocean Plastic Bike Baskets

Electra Bicycle Company repurposes plastic found in the ocean to create a simplistic bike basket called the Plasket. The company is the leading bike basket supplier to independent bicycle dealers in the United States. Its latest innovation is a collaboration with Oceanworks, the largest global marketplace for sustainable materials. Each...
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

600 North St

This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home has been RENOVATED & ITS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! With almost 3000 sqft every room & closet is so spacious! It has 2 Living Rooms, a Separate Formal Dining Room, Huge Kitchen with Large Eating Area, lots of Built-Ins and a Jack & Jill Bedroom for the kids and/or guests. They have Painted Throughout, added lots of New Lightening, updated All Flooring, installed new Top-of-the-Line Kitchen Appliances, has a New A/C Unit with UV Sanitizing Lighting, all new Windows, added Tankless Water Heater, had Gas Installed and THOSE ARE JUST SOME OF THE UPDATES THAT HAVE BEEN DONE! It also has a Fabulous Front Porch, newly added Curb Appeal, 3 Car Garage with space for Extra Storage, great size Backyard and it's located right in the heart of Gilmer. *** YOU WILL LOVE THIS PROPERTY & HOW MUCH IT HAS TO OFFER!!! ***
Skin Careholrmagazine.com

L’Oreal For The Future, Because Our Planet Is Worth It

Sustainability is HOT and fabulous! The worlds #1 best beauty brand is hoping on as L’Oreal Pairs launches their sustainability program ‘L’Oreal For The Future, Because Our Planet Is Worth It‘. The luxurious and innovative brand aims to reduce their Carbon footprint by shifting to a circular economy plan, which mean’s helping increase the sustainability of products and packaging by looking and improving every stage of the product life cycle.
NFLMySanAntonio

Power Knot Launches Updated One Tonne Food Digester with a Built-in Bin Tipper

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solution announced today that it has launched the updated LFC-1000 biodigester, a food digester with a daily capacity up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) with a built-in bin tipper. The LFC-1000 biodigester is the largest model available in the LFC® biodigester family which has eight different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day.
Designers & Collectionsabouther.com

This Luxury Scarf Label Has Opened Its Dubai Flagship

Luxury scarf and accessories label, the House of Baylandi was born out of Paris during a time where the future was far from certain. While this uncertainty remains, they have consciously chosen to manufacture their face covering and fashion accessories in Paris in order to reduce the carbon footprint as well as support the traditional French know-how. Maintaining an ethical stance, the House of Baylandi works with a number of Parisian workshops and only uses quality textile materials, manufactured in accordance with environmental regulations. All House of Baylandi accessories are produced in such a way as to generate as little waste as possible, and all textile materials are recyclable and are subject to traceability.
Beauty & Fashiontitleist.com

Bag Personalisation

Looking to get my stand bag and tour bag personalised, has anyone had this done ... best place to get this done ....any suggestions greatly appreciated TIA. this topic has come up many times, I had my name and golf club emblem embroidered on my bag at a local sign writers shop for £15, do a search for companies who do workwear embroidery, there's loads around in this area, and they can download various designs to meet your requirements.
EnvironmentPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

Environmentally Friendly Packaging for PavePro Product

Chemtek, manufacturer of PavePro biodegradable asphalt cleaner, is offering a new disposable tote option for 275-gallon and 330-gallon quantities. The company is trying to achieve maximum sustainability to the manufacturing process and product offerings providing sace, time and disposal saving for the end user. Space on the jobsite or in...
Economybizjournals

Cool Offices: Eight Moon left North Loop for a trending spot in St. Paul

Editor’s note: The Business Journal will continue publishing our weekly Cool Offices feature, recognizing that many of these offices may be empty or limiting capacity for a while as companies offer remote-work options for their teams. Eight Moon recently moved to Vandalia Tower in St. Paul to escape from the...
Recipescrossfitsodacity.com

Macro Monday Recipe - Cilantro Lime Chicken Bites

1. Cut the chicken breasts into 1-inch-sized chunks. 2. Drizzle lime juice and sprinkle taco seasoning and zest over the chicken pieces. Toss well to evenly coated with the seasoning. 3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. 4. Carefully place the coated chicken in the hot oil...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Gerber® And Terracycle® Partner To Launch Recycling Program Throughout Canada

Consumers Can Now Recycle Gerber ® Baby Food Packaging Through TerraCycle®. NORTH YORK, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Gerber®, the early childhood nutrition leader, has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle® to help give typically hard-to-recycle baby food packaging a new life. This partnership is rooted in Gerber and TerraCycle's shared values around eliminating waste and supports the recovery of hard-to-recycle baby food packaging on a national scale throughout Canada.
LifestyleOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

St. Vincent de Paul selling clothes for $5 a bag

Social distancing and all the other restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic ended Friday. And the St. Vincent de Paul store at Daviess and East 18th street is celebrating with a big clothing sale. Richard Remp-Morris, chief executive officer, said, “We haven’t been able to have a big sale for a...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Clean French Haircare Brands

Lazartigue's clean haircare line officially enters the U.S. retail beauty market. The French haircare brand will be available at Nordstrom, Lord $ Taylor, and Neiman Marcus. Founded in 1976, Lazartigue focuses on clean and vegan formulas that boast ingredients free of sulfates, silicone, and mineral oil, as JF Lazartigue explained.
Fitnessnextluxury.com

Beginner’s Guide To Counting Macros

Counting macros takes a little more brainpower than counting calories. It seems like a lot of unnecessary maths that we swore we were over after high school, but it isn’t as complicated as you think. Plus, it’s a healthier, more sustainable approach to a balanced diet no matter your weight goal.
Boats & Watercraftsoutdoorsfirst.com

PressureMate Introduces the World’s First On-Board 12 Volt Pressure Washer

Powerful and Compact PressureMate Reduces Cleaning Time While On The Water. Sarasota, Fla. – PressureMate announces today the world’s first on-board 12 volt pressure washer designed specifically for cleaning boats, PressureMate. Designed to provide powerful 600 psi water pressure with efficient coverage and maximum durability, PressureMate is quiet and reliable and able to blast through blood, guts and grime, without damaging gel coat or upholstery.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Isko Expands 2022 Fabric Collection with Youthful Additions

There’s more to love in Isko’s 2022 fabric collection. The denim textile manufacturer’s Collection Vol. 2 expands on the four product lines it introduced in its Vol. 1 collection in February with additional colors and technical features. In the Denim Lovers range, which answers the demand for authentic fits and...
EnvironmentFood Tank

How Sun & Swell Ditched Plastic for Compostable Packaging

The California-based company, Sun & Swell is distributing their organic food products in fully compostable packaging and reusable jars, making them one of the first companies to do so on a large scale. The company delivers organic, whole food to California and the surrounding region. As they grew and developed,...
Switzerlandukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Design and Supply of Formwork & Falsework Equipment and Materials

1. Title: DESIGN AND SUPPLY OF FORMWORK & FALSEWORK EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS. We are looking to engage with the Formwork & Falsework supply chain to provide design of structural formwork systems and the subsequent supply of respective equipment and materials including dedicated on-site management, including but not limited to; large capping beams, structural RC props, structural RC columns, single sided liner walls ,including F4 ‘ribbed profile’ finish liner wall, large roof slabs requiring falseworks systems, bridge abutments, bridge parapets and tunnel and shaft linings.