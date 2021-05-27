UN Women Executive Director visits Mozambique, calls for women’s leadership in peacebuilding and ongoing humanitarian efforts, and bold commitments for the Generation Equality Forum
At the meeting with Ms. Nyelete Mondlane Brooke, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Actions of Mozambique, Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka commended the Ministry’s efforts to promote the Generation Equality campaign and requested further support to ensure Mozambique’s bold commitments ahead of the Generation Equality Forum in Paris. The Minister of Gender has announced that the Government will commit for two Action Coalitions, on Gender-Based Violence and Economic Justice.www.unwomen.org