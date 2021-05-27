UN Women Executive Director visits Mozambique, calls for women’s leadership in peacebuilding and ongoing humanitarian efforts, and bold commitments for the Generation Equality Forum

Humanitarian situation is increasingly alarming; the Bishops "Perspectives should be given to young people to stop the war" Maputo (Agenzia Fides) - Women and children are the victims most affected by the violence and the consequences of displacement in the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, where since 2017 over 700,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes due to the actions of jihadist groups linked to the Islamic State. The situation worsened in March of this year with the assault on the city of Palma (see Fides, 27/3/2021) after another 67,000 people were displaced. Half of them are children. The displaced people arrived in Pemba by all possible means, including on foot, and were welcomed in camps managed by local and international organizations. But the needs are diverse and the security situation, especially for the weakest, remains precarious.