Nevada State

Nevada: Homebuilt Firearm Ban Headed to the Governor and the Senate Passes Gun-Free Zone Expansion

nraila.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25th, the Assembly concurred with the Senate Amendments to Assembly Bill 286, sending it to the Governor for his consideration. Yesterday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 452, the gun-free zone expansion, continuing the assault on your Second Amendment Rights in the Silver State. Governor Sisolak needs to hear from you. Contact him by using the “Take Action” button below or by calling (775) 684-5670. Additionally, SB 452 still needs to make its way through the process on the Assembly side. With the legislative session coming to a close in four days, legislation can move quickly, so it's important you start contacting your Assembly member today! Use the second “Take Action” button below to contact your Assembly member and urge their opposition to SB 452.

www.nraila.org
