Press Release: Celebrities and world leaders from government, business and academia convene at UN Women’s global HeForShe Summit to release pioneering solutions for gender equality
Media Contact: Dinal Limbachia, dinal.limbachia[at]unwomen.org. Over the last six years, a unique group of 35 world leaders across government, business and academia made over 90 commitments to address some of today’s most pressing gender issues. Known as HeForShe Champions, part of UN Women’s HeForShe initiative, they are Presidents, Prime Ministers,...www.unwomen.org