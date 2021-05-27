Take five: “Investing in gender equality is not only fair, but smart and necessary in recovering fully and sustainably from the pandemic”
Kate Hampton is CEO of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF). She also represents the Generation Equality ForumAction Coalition on Bodily Autonomy and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, working to develop catalytic actions and commitments to advance gender equality. Hampton’s action priority is leveraging the potential of self-managed care so that women and girls can take control of their own reproductive health and rights.www.unwomen.org