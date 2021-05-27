Take five: “Investing in gender equality is not only fair, but smart and necessary in recovering fully and sustainably from the pandemic”

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn has created new realities for many, more so than ever with the global community uniting to overcome the complexities of the pandemic. Due to the ongoing economic, human, and institutional pressures, the need for philanthropy and impact investing has increased, it is evident that the pandemic has propelled both sectors to the forefront. Indeed, impact investors and philanthropists have had a critical role to play in responding to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis.