Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan: House Passes Bills to Reduce CPL Fees

nraila.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the House voted 66-43 to pass House Bill 4030 and 67-42 to pass House Bill 4498. These bills reduce both the application fee and the renewal fee for a Concealed Pistol License (CPL). They will now go to the Senate for further consideration. Please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT HB 4030 and HB 4498.

www.nraila.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Cpl#The Senate#House#State Senator#Cpl#Exorbitant Fees#License#Limited Financial Means#Law Abiding Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Limited in-state college betting bill passes House

SPRINGFIELD – An omnibus gambling bill that would allow Illinois bettors to wager on in-state college sports teams on a two-year trial basis passed the House early Tuesday morning, hours after its introduction the day prior. Anybody wishing to make such a bet in Illinois, however, would need to do...
Arlington Heights, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Suburban legislators' ethics bill passes Illinois House, Senate

SPRINGFIELD -- Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Illinois Senate passed a bill aiming to improve ethics standards for elected officials after it was filed just hours earlier. An amendment to Senate Bill 539, introduced by Sen. Ann Gillespie, an Arlington Heights Democrat, passed with bipartisan approval despite House Republicans' concerns that it was watered down.
Congress & Courtsthejournal-news.net

Both Houses Pass Bill Moving 2022 Primary

Lawmakers passed an omnibus elections bill Monday, May 31, that would push back the date of the 2022 primary elections amid other major changes to the state’s election code. The 156-page omnibus bill, an amendment to Senate Bill 825 filed by Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, would also strengthen the state’s cybersecurity surrounding elections and make Election Day a holiday among other provisions.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan House advances bills banning vitamin E acetate in vaping products

An additive linked to vaping-related lung injuries and death would be formally banned in Michigan under legislation passed in the Michigan House this week. House lawmakers on Thursday approved a package of bills aimed at prohibiting the sale of tobacco and marijuana vaping products containing vitamin E acetate or other additives not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The Centers for Disease Control has “strongly linked” THC products containing vitamin E acetate to 68 deaths — including three in Michigan — and more than 2,800 hospitalizations nationwide.
Labor Issuesyankeeinstitute.org

House passes bill eliminating town charter restrictions on regionalizing services

The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill on May 26 that would eliminate municipal charter language that prevents towns and cities from regionalizing services and allow unions to bargain on a coalition basis in a move Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, labeled a “down payment on an idea that we should be giving towns the option” to regionalize.
HealthDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: House Bill 2517 will reduce delays

The Oregon Legislature has just passed House Bill 2517, now on its way to Gov. Kate Brown, who is expected to sign it into law. This new law helps reduce the confusion and delays many patients have dealt with when attempting to obtain pre-authorization for various medical procedures, some even lifesaving. This new Oregon law will reduce the administrative burden your doctor’s staff must deal with while reducing cost, as well as reducing patient waiting times.
PoliticsNew Haven Register

Gun background check bill passes New Hampshire House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill that would eliminate New Hampshire's role in conducting background checks for those purchasing handguns is headed to the governor's desk. The House on Thursday approved legislation that would abolish the state police “gun line,” and instead put the FBI solely in charge of performing background checks using the National Information Criminal Background System.
Michigan Statestnonline.com

Michigan House Bills Aim to Increase School Bus Student Safety

Four Michigan House Bills introduced in February aim to increase student safety by authorizing penalties for those entering a school bus without authorization and allowing the use of school bus stop-arm camera systems. House Bill 4201 amends The Pupil Transportation Act and states that an individual other than an authorized...
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Michigan House approves bill letting townships change their names

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Townships across Michigan would be allowed to change their names under a bill passed in the Michigan House on Thursday. Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison sponsored the measure that lays out a process for townships to take on a new name with approval from voters. Michigan law already allows cities and villages to change their names as part of a charter amendment.
U.S. PoliticsGrand Haven Tribune

House passes bill banning government-sponsored vaccine passports

Any publicly funded entity in Michigan, including local school districts and universities, would be prohibited from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination under a controversial bill passed Wednesday in the state House. The measure, HB 4667, attempts to ban government-sanctioned vaccine passports, an effort supporters say limits state access to confidential health...
Springfield, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Illinois House passes controversial FOID card bill

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House narrowly passed a bill Saturday that would require gun owners to submit fingerprints when applying for or renewing a Firearm Owner Identification card. Representatives debated for over an hour and a half regarding House Bill 1091, otherwise known as the “Fix the FOID Act.” The...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

North Dakota Senators Advance House-Passed Marijuana Legalization Bill

A North Dakota Senate committee on Monday advanced a bill to legalize marijuana in the state—but members did so without a recommendation on whether the legislature should pass or defeat it. Lawmakers on the panel said the reason they were moving the House-passed legislation forward wasn’t because they necessarily want to create a regulated cannabis industry. Rather, members emphasized that they are taking “preventative” action to get ahead of a more far-reaching legalization initiative that activists are working to place before voters on the 2022 ballot. Rep. Jason Dockter (R) is sponsoring the proposal, which would allow adults 21 and older to possess and purchase up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use. Home cultivation would be prohibited, however. That’s one example of how the bill is intentionally more restrictive than the activist-led initiative. The Senate Human Services Committee advanced Dockter’s legislation in a 5-1 vote, without a recommendation. First, members voted on whether to move it with a do-pass recommendation, but they came up tied, 3-3. Another vote on a do-not-pass recommendation was also split. The panel held its first hearing on the reform measure last week. It has now been referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration before heading to the floor of the body. “I think we need to look at this really carefully and try to figure out what’s best for North Dakota. And, no, I don’t like to be threatened by the fact there’s an initiated measure out there,” Human Services Chair Judy Lee (R) said. “But the reality is that it’s there, and we can’t ignore that fact.” She called the measure “preventative maintenance” and likened the process of enacting a marijuana policy change to surgery, saying “nobody wants to have surgery, but frankly sometimes we need to do it in order…
Income Taxthecentersquare.com

Ohio House passes bill to keep income taxes where work is done

(The Center Square) – The Ohio Legislature and courts continue to wrestle with city income taxes and which communities get tax money from stay-at-home workers. The Ohio House has passed a bill last that keeps the state as is, requiring employees to pay income taxes in the city where they work. If work is done at home, then that community benefits, rather than where the traditional workplace is located.
Eyewitness News

Bill legalizing recreational marijuana in CT may be in jeopardy of passing House

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Early Tuesday morning, Connecticut took an important step towards legalizing recreational marijuana. The bill passed the state Senate, with one Republican and six Democrats voting against it. The bill now heads to the House. “This is one of the most comprehensive cannabis bills. Everybody tends to...