Oregon State has kept their postseason hopes alive with a 10-5 victory against the McNeese State Cowboys in an elimination game at the Fort Worth Regional. Freshman left hander Cooper Hjerpe started on the bump for the Beavers while McNeese’s Will Dion started for the Cowboys. Hjerpe was able to go for four and a third innings, allowing three hits, tallying up nine strikeouts, and allowing four runs. Pitchers Jack Washburn and Chase Watkins made appearances out of the bullpen to help the Beavers secure the win.