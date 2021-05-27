Sangamon County to Host First Public Hearing on the Redistricting Process
Every ten years, Sangamon County must redraw the boundaries for the County Board districts to re-balance representation from each district based on any population shifts that have occurred. On Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, Sangamon County will host a special Elections Oversight Committee meeting at 5:00 PM. This meeting will be the first of several opportunities residents will have to weigh in the redistricting process.co.sangamon.il.us