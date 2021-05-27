Cancel
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County to Host First Public Hearing on the Redistricting Process

sangamon.il.us
 17 days ago

Every ten years, Sangamon County must redraw the boundaries for the County Board districts to re-balance representation from each district based on any population shifts that have occurred. On Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, Sangamon County will host a special Elections Oversight Committee meeting at 5:00 PM. This meeting will be the first of several opportunities residents will have to weigh in the redistricting process.

