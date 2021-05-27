Adobe Sustainable Design of the Year Winner Bee Loop Kicks the Plastic Bear to the Curb

You may not know the name Douglas Burdge, but you probably know his work—it’s a big part of why Malibu is so chic. When you think of Malibu, what comes to mind are dreamy beaches, surfing, celebrities, and incredible homes. When you think of architects for those multimillion-dollar view homes, Doug Burdge is usually the first name that pops up. Burdge Architects and founder Douglas W. Burdge, AIA, is celebrating his 30th year in business. With a rich history as being one of Malibu’s top architects, Doug and his team have designed 400+ projects between Malibu, Cabo, and Sun Valley. Doug and his wife Laura have been deeply rooted in Malibu, raising twin boys, Reed and Hayden, where they have experienced the real strength of a community that comes together after a natural disaster. They are former owners of Malibu Beach house, a design and home goods store that closed after the Woolsey Fire, and are currently partners in Malibu Mary, a company making farm-to-table, organic veggie-filled bloody Mary Mix. Doug’s passion for design and strong ethics are reflected in the positive environment he has created for those who work with him and the clients lucky enough to boast about living in a Doug Burdge-designed home.