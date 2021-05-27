Interesting Facts 4: Bloch

One of the most celebrated authors of the 20th century, Virginia Woolf was an incredible literary figure who was far ahead of her time. The English writer is widely recognized as one of the most innovative writers of the modern era and is also considered a trailblazer for her narrative use of “stream of consciousness” in her writings. Though she is most well known for her novels,—such as Mrs Dalloway and To the Lighthouse—she wrote prolifically throughout her life. She left behind a treasure trove of essays, biographies, diaries, and letters.