Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Interesting Facts 4: Bloch

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe composer Ernest Bloch was born in Switzerland, and after spending time in America, he was thinking of returning to Europe. But a visit in 1922 to the Library of Congress, in Washington DC, convinced Bloch to stay in this country, and to take American citizenship. He was a famous composer, but Bloch was also one of this country’s most important educators, the founding director of the Cleveland Institute of Music and the first director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Adams
Person
Ernest Bloch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Library Of Congress#American#The University Of Arizona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Music
Related
Colorado Springs, COspringsmag.com

See Ansel Adams: Masterworks at the FAC

You’ve seen the calendars, dorm room posters, fine art prints and coffee table books. Now you can see the artist’s personally curated masterpieces on display at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado college. On display now, Ansel Adams: Masterworks will transport you on a visual trip to stunning natural wonders from the ethereal Grand Teton National Park landscape to the strikingly ominous Half Dome in Yosemite and beyond.
Books & Literaturemymodernmet.com

5 Interesting Facts About English Modernist Writer Virginia Woolf

One of the most celebrated authors of the 20th century, Virginia Woolf was an incredible literary figure who was far ahead of her time. The English writer is widely recognized as one of the most innovative writers of the modern era and is also considered a trailblazer for her narrative use of “stream of consciousness” in her writings. Though she is most well known for her novels,—such as Mrs Dalloway and To the Lighthouse—she wrote prolifically throughout her life. She left behind a treasure trove of essays, biographies, diaries, and letters.
JournalismIdaho8.com

Pulitzer Prizes Fast Facts

May 4, 2020 – The Pulitzer Prizes are announced. Joseph Pulitzer, known as one of the greatest newspaper publishers in US history, established the award as part of his will. The pronunciation of Pulitzer is “pull it sir.”. Categories. Currently, there are 22 categories and five fellowships. Journalism: Public Service,...
Lifestylesoundsandcolours.com

Top-Notch Fascinating And Interesting Facts About The Caribbean Culture!

Caribbean culture is a lethal mishmash of the impacts acquired by the European citizens, the population prior to the European people, alongside an exceeding extent of the drastic shift. According to proficient analysts, the culture of the Caribbean is most affected by the culture of Africa. Similar to other Asian countries, the population of the Caribbean is equipped with diversified interests, cultures, languages, and many more.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Interview with a Journal: Boston Review

In this installment of Interview with a Journal, we sit down with the editorial staff at the Boston Review: Ivelisse Rodriguez (contributing arts editor), Ed Pavlić (contributing arts editor), and Adam McGee (arts editor). The Boston Review started in 1975 and was originally known as New Boston Review. The quarterly...
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Tomaquag Museum to host Abenaki author Lisa Brooks in virtual series

EXETER — The next guest in the Tomaquag Museum's virtual series "The Literature and Author Culture" is Lisa Brooks, an Abenaki writer and scholar who lives and works in the Kwinitekw (Connecticut River) Valley and the author of "Our Beloved Kin: A New History of King Phillips War," which was awarded the Bancroft Award for History and Diplomacy in 2019.
MuseumsSmithonian

The Storied Past and Inspiring Future of the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building

The nation was preparing to celebrate the inauguration of James Garfield in the United States National Museum, today called the Arts and Industries Building. The edifice was not scheduled to debut for several months, so workers moved quickly to install temporary floorboards and thousands of coat racks and hat bins. State flags were hung from above. A statue, America, which resembled the Roman goddess Libertas, was erected in the rotunda beneath the building’s dome, her raised torch lit by a new device, Thomas Edison’s electric light bulb.
Gamblingthekatynews.com

10 interesting facts about Native American casinos

How popular and massive are the casinos on reservation lands? Do winnings and payouts differ from casinos in Las Vegas? Do the winners pay taxes? Now that gambling houses are constantly popping up on Native American lands, most USA state already have such a specific casino. Some states have a lot of them, topping with 113 in Oklahoma. There are 10 facts you may want to know about tribal casinos.
Environmentbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Bloch wins award for criticism in Blue Water Healthy Living

Jim Bloch, a contributor to Blue Water Healthy Living, won second place for three pieces of criticism published in 2020. The Detroit Chapter of Society of Professional Journalists announced the winners of its annual Excellence in Journalism Awards on June 8. For the second year in a row, due to the pandemic, a physical awards ceremony was not held.
Jimmy Carter1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Monday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. The largest uninhabited island on Earth is Devon Island in northern Canada. No one can live there because of the climate, but scientists can use it to simulate Mars. So its nickname is “Mars on Earth.”. 2. The music video that’s been...
Animalsfacts.net

Carpenter Bee Facts

Often mistaken as bumblebees, carpenter bees are very unique in their own ways. These bees, which belong to the genus Xylocopa, got their common name from their habit of building their nests by digging into wood surfaces. Using their strong large mandibles, the bees drill and burrow holes 1/2 inch in diameter. They have a lot of unique characteristics, traits, and behaviors. Here are a few carpenter bee facts that may surprise you.
Indiahot1079fortwayne.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. “The Great Gatsby” was not a successful novel when it came out, and F. Scott Fitzgerald only earned $2,000 from the book. Eddie Van Halen did the...
Lifestylebaseballprospectus.com

The Fun Facts of 1986 Fleer

You'll never guess whose hobby is haircutting. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Facts about Flag Day

Today is National Flag Day and although this day has been celebrated in America since 1885, many people may not understand what this holiday is all about. Flag Day commemorates June 14, 1777 when the United States officially approved the design of the national flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson...
Books & Literaturemynspr.org

Nancy's Bookshelf: Jonathan Balcombe & Eric Miller #627

Jonathan Balcombe was born in England, raised in New Zealand and Canada, and has lived in the United States since 1987. He is a biologist with a Ph.D. in ethology, the study of animal behavior. He is the author of various popular science books on the inner lives of animals, including Pleasurable Kingdom, Second Nature, and What a Fish Knows, a New York Times best-seller.
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

The Rumpus Mini-Interview Project: Felicia Rose Chavez

Felicia Rose Chavez is at the forefront of anti-racist pedagogy. In her new book, The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop: How to Decolonize the Creative Classroom, Chavez combines her personal story with tested teaching strategies that dismantle oppression. The book offers a blueprint of specific actions to deconstruct biases, design democratic teaching models, and recruit, nourish, and fortify students of color.
Scienceadafruit.com

Debra Laefer #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Today we highlight the work of Irish engineer Debra Laefer, who combined engineering with her first passion of art history to carve out a useful and compelling career path. She was featured in Silicon’s Republic’s 2017 article 25 of Ireland’s phenomenal women of engineering. An art historian turned engineer, Prof...