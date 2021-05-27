Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 detailed

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a blog post today, Niantic detailed what it has in store for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. The event will take place on July 17 and July 18. With this year being both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’re simply jazzed to share more details of what’s in store for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, happening on July 17 and 18! It’s been five whole years of Pokémon GO, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. To celebrate, ticket prices will be reduced from USD $14.99 to $5! †

nintendoeverything.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junichi Masuda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Google Event#App Store#Google Play Store#Pokemon Go Fest 2021#Shieldon#Dratini#Swablu#Roggenrola#Deino#The Special Research#The Today View#Ludicolo#Umbreon#Incense#Hatch Distance#Ocean Beach#Niantic Shop#Complete Timed Research#Special Event Costumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
News Break
Pokemon
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Slowpoke Spotlight Hour 2021

Slowpoke's go-to moves in Pokemon GO include Confusion and Psychic. The best counter moves to use against Slowpoke include Ghost-, Dark-, Electric-, Grass-, and Bug-type moves. Here's a list of the best counter Pokemon to use against Slowpoke:. Absol. Leavanny. Roserade. Liepard. Serperior. Cacturne. Ludicolo. Exadrill. Trainers can evolve Galarian...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go June 2021 Raid Hour Schedule

The Raid Hour event happens every Wednesday of the month for one hour and it features Pokemon that are new, rare, or if a Legendary/Mythical Pokemon is available at that moment. Usually, the event is held for one hour, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on a Wednesday....
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Regice Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & moveset

Regice is finally returning to Pokemon Go for a limited-time event in June, giving players the opportunity to catch this incredibly strong Legendary. Fortunately for you, we’ve got everything you need to know about this ‘mon and how you can add it to your Pokemon collection. Pokemon Go’s new season,...
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Pokemon GO Season of Discovery Will Introduce New Raid Bosses

Last November, Pokemon GO introduced a new Seasons mechanic as part of a massive GO Beyond update, which also added new Pokemon from the Kalos region, an unlocked level cap, changes to Mega Evolution, and more. Pokemon GO's Seasons change every three months, rotating Pokemon found in the wild, in Eggs, and in Raids, in addition to different seasonal in-game events with regular new content.
Video Gameshypefresh.co

All things Pokemon Go in June: A Rundown of Events.

All things Pokemon Go in June: A Rundown of Pokemon Go Events. A new month is on the horizon and Pokémon Go has a lot planned for trainers. Look forward to raids, research events, special tasks, community day, and increased rewards. As per usual, there will be featured Pokémon for most of these events. Although it does appear they are zero-ing in on featuring one Pokémon at a time. Here’s what to look forward to in June.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Gible Community Day: How to Maximize Gible Candy

Community Day event is always a delight when it comes to Pokemon GO, especially if it is a Pokemon that many are after it. June Community Day will feature Gible as the main Pokemon during this event, so this means that many players will be stacking the Candies for a Garchomp evolution later on. A post on Reddit has appeared in which the user u/gerbetta33 explains how to get the maximum out of the Community Day.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Season of Discovery: Everything You Need to Know

Niantic Labs announced the arrival of its latest Pokemon GO content season—the Season of Discovery. The developer revealed the new season via the official Pokemon GO Twitter page late on Sunday, May 30. In the initial post, they teased the possibility of "discovering" new Pokemon and new things about others. It's clear Niantic is looking forward to revealing quite a few new items and features during this season.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go player breaks catch XP record with epic combo

The Pokemon community was stunned when a player broke the record for the highest catch XP score in Pokemon Go. The Trainer pulled off the feat with a total combo count that is absolutely mind-blowing. Ever since the Go Beyond update launched in December 2020, the XP values in Pokemon...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Limited Research June 2021

Pokemon GO released Limited Research quests that will allow players to catch Galarian Ponyta. With several tasks to complete during the Limited Research events, players might even run into a Shiny Pokemon. The Limited Research event is split into two parts. After completing both stages, players will run into Galarian...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go: How to Get Mienfoo

Pokemon Go added a brand new Pokemon to the game this week, but it's only available to players who reach a certain milestone in competitive play. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go launched its newest season of the GO Battle League, the game's competitive PvP format. This season comes with an extra incentive - players who reach Level 5 in Go Battle League will have the chance to encounter Mienfoo for the very first time. Mienfoo is a Fighting-type Pokemon from the Unova region and has not previously appeared in Pokemon Go. It evolves into Mienshao, another pure Fighting-type Pokemon when given 50 Candies.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO event features Snorlax and Mega Slowbro

There’s a new event coming to Pokemon GO on Tuesday, the 8th of June, 2021, with some BIG monsters. This event will feature a potentially SHINY Snorlax, a newly released Mega Slowbro, and a bunch of other odd “SLOW” Pokemon. This event is called “A Very Slow Discovery” and it’s about to get wacky.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Best Great League Team in Pokemon GO: Full List

Pokemon GO features GO Battle League, a program which allows players to compete against each other and gain special prizes. Trainers, however, can only improve their global ranking with strategic move sets and Pokemon teams. Players can participate in the GO Battle League after achieving level 10 in Pokemon GO....
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Season of Discovery Egg Changes Explained

Niantic Labs has announced the next content season in Pokemon GO—the Season of Discovery. Trainers are in for a world of—well—discovery this upcoming season. Several aspects of the game are about to undergo a few tweaks to fit the latest content, including raid boss lists, wild encounters, PokeStop research tasks, and even egg groups. We've uncovered all the additional changes coming to eggs, egg hatching, and egg groups in the Season of Discovery.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Team Rocket Balloons Schedule June 2021

According to a recent analysis, one Team Go Rocket Balloon spawns in a six-hour time and you can now encounter four Rocket Balloons daily. Team Go Rocket Balloons now appear once in every 6-hour window throughout the day and each Trainer can encounter 4 balloons per day. That being said,...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to catch and find Shiny Dwebble in Pokemon Go

Shiny Pokemon are all the rave in Go, and these ‘mons are highly sought after by players all over the world. Shiny Dwebble is one of the cutest Pokemon within Pokemon Go and has an amazing shiny variant. Ever since shiny Pokemon were first introduced, players worldwide have been on...