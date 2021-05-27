Pokemon GO Fest 2021 detailed

In a blog post today, Niantic detailed what it has in store for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. The event will take place on July 17 and July 18. With this year being both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’re simply jazzed to share more details of what’s in store for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, happening on July 17 and 18! It’s been five whole years of Pokémon GO, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. To celebrate, ticket prices will be reduced from USD $14.99 to $5! †