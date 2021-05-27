Until we pay the working poor a living wage, they will still need government aid
American politicians of both parties are always finding ways to make the victims of their poor policy decisions into the culprits, when people exercise the best of the rotten choices left to them. It seems that they are always ready to throw the suffering under the bus to gain political favor or as part of some deal in the name of bipartisan compromise. When America experiences some kind of economic crisis, it's always poor families, women and children last.