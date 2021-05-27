Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Until we pay the working poor a living wage, they will still need government aid

By Wendell Williams
streetsensemedia.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAmerican politicians of both parties are always finding ways to make the victims of their poor policy decisions into the culprits, when people exercise the best of the rotten choices left to them. It seems that they are always ready to throw the suffering under the bus to gain political favor or as part of some deal in the name of bipartisan compromise. When America experiences some kind of economic crisis, it’s always poor families, women and children last.

www.streetsensemedia.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Mnuchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Poor#Living Wage#Economic Stimulus#Women And Children Last#Treasury#Americans#Mit#Pentagon#The Wall Street Journal#Street Sense Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
Country
China
Related
Fair Lawn, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Congressman Suggests NJ Pay Back-to-work Bonuses With Federal Aid

FAIR LAWN – U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer says New Jersey should use some of its federal COVID recovery funds to pay $500 back-to-work bonuses for unemployed residents. Gottheimer, a Democrat from Bergen County representing the 5th District, proposed the one-time incentive in an event at the Empress Diner in Fair Lawn that has gone from 20 employees to 12 since last year and has reduced its to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from round-the-clock.
RestaurantsPosted by
Upworthy

Restaurant posts sign asking customers to tip servers, gets called out for not paying living wage

While tipping culture is a common in the food industry across the world, in America, businesses rely heavily on tips so that their workers can live a dignified living. The minimum wage paid by a majority of the food industry including major franchises are not sufficient to make ends meet for employees. The tipping culture prelavent in America shifts the burden of the compensating workers a decent wage to customers. Not to mention that many minimum wage workers across different industries are forced to rely on food stamp, apart from their wages.
JobsWLOS.com

Job fair emphasizes openings that pay a living wage

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A job fair Tuesday helped connect people to local jobs that pay living wages. The Mountain Area Workforce Development Board Job Fair featured employers with at least one job paying $17 per hour or more. That’s close to the living wage of $17.30 for Buncombe County, according to Just Economics.
Income TaxThe Post and Courier

Letters: State lawmakers stuck in past, ignores needs of today

I don’t believe anyone objects to citizens spending their own money any way they choose, but too much of our current political energy and tax money seems to be spent on celebrating and memorializing past victims or vilifying past leaders by tearing down their statues. Until South Carolina gets beyond...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Israel Has F-15 and F-16 Fighters the U.S. Military Drools Over

F-15I The F-15I is essentially an F-15E but made according to Israeli specifications, used to replace Israel’s venerable, but aging fleet of F-4 Phantoms. Rather than serving as a fighter, Israel decided to take advantage of the F-15 family’s twin engines and high payload capacity to serve as a sort of compact but long-range strategic bomber that could be successful in a ground-attack role. The result was the F-15I Ra’am, or Thunder.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Congress & Courtspillarcatholic.com

Dan Lipinski - 'The partisan divide is a sectarian divide'

During his 16 years in Congress, Catholic Dan Lipinski became one of the last pro-life Democrats serving in the House of Representatives. Lipinski’s pro-life position drew considerable criticism within the Democratic Party. It became the focus of a tough primary challenge in 2018, which Lipinski won, and a tougher primary race in 2020, which he lost.
Quincy, MAPatriot Ledger

Your opinion: CNAs are heroes: It’s time to pay them a living wage

As I reflect back on the last 14 months living in a nursing facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am reminded of the dedicated and kind caregivers I have had the good fortune of knowing and being in the care of. These caregivers include Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), nurses, activities staff, rehab aides, social workers, housekeepers and others who work at Hancock Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Quincy. My “Dream Team” as I call them are made up of four women, CNAs, who make sure that I am healthy, safe, protected, happy, comforted and well.
Healthava360.com

How Government-Run Health Care Failed For Native Americans

American Indians and Alaska Natives are entitled to federally-funded health care under treaties negotiated between tribal nations and the U.S. government. The independent and bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights wrote in a 2018 report that the U.S. government has not adequately funded these programs. The report concluded the lack of funding has left many indigenous communities without the ability to provide quality care. Here’s how government-funded health services for Indigenous Americans works in the United States and how many activists and experts would like to see the system reformed.