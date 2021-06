Airbus says that people clearly want to fly again, but also that they and the airlines expect business travel to make close to a full recovery. Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury had some very encouraging words to say recently. He was discussing how Airbus sees the recovery of aviation in general and business travel in particular. He was addressing concerns that remote video meetings would dig into the demand for business travel. This is a concern that many have expressed since the start of the pandemic.