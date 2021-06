The Owl House got a trailer for Season 2 today and fans are over the moon with the reveal. Luz starts off recording a video message for her mother and then the clip starts showing off the developments the young witch will face in the coming months. A lot of momentum built up for The Owl House near the end of Season 1. With DuckTales ended, Disney was looking for another big hit and they’ve found two with Amphibia and this show. Now, the question of how best to promote Dana Terrace’s work on their main channel and online. A lot of fans have been crying out for these shows to release the same day on Disney+. But, there has been no sign of such a change taking place so far. Viewers can only hope that the show continues that epic ascent as Season 2 gets underway.