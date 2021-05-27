Nine things we learned from the Epic v. Apple trial

Epic Games’ crusade is not over. Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of the company, is still not biting his tongue. After his company got into a legal fight against Apple after the withdrawal of Fortnite from the App Store, the manager has also had words against Google. The truth is that the battle royale was also removed from the official store of the technology giant. Now, Sweeney has echoed a news that points to Google allows the installation of certain government applications without the consent of the users. “It’s a business with a rotten soul,” he stresses bluntly on his personal Twitter account.