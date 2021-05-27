Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards (NS) - Review
There's something innately satisfying about an isometric action-RPG. The formula just works, whether due to its focus on exploration, its sensation of progress and growth, or its mountains of stat-boosting loot. Even the run-of-the-mill ones have an addictive energy to them. One of the newest is Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards, a likable role-playing game with a unique setting, interesting skills, and a veritable cornucopia of loot in the form of weapons, armor, and accessories. Regrettably, due to performance issues and some tedious gameplay, it doesn't make its mark among the better games in the genre.www.vgchartz.com