Anokye Hits Olympic Mark, Minard and van Klinken Punch Tickets
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Ow she's fast! And did we mention that ASU = Throws U!?. Josephine Anokye ran a 22.76 (w 2.8) in the 200m dash on day two of the NCAA West Prelims in College Station, Texas, which would've hit the Olympic standard in legal wind. Alizee Minard and Jorinde van Klinken both punched their tickets to the national meet today too with qualifying marks in the javelin and shot put, respectively. Four Sun Devils have now officially punched their tickets to Eugene, and seven qualifying times were recorded thus far.thesundevils.com