Anokye Hits Olympic Mark, Minard and van Klinken Punch Tickets

Central Division Finals, Game 3: Aberdeen 3 @ Bismarck 1 (Aberdeen wins series 3-0) - The defending champions are headed back to the Robertson Cup. The Aberdeen Wings finished off the sweep of the Bismarck Bobcats as they grabbed the win in Game 3 by a score of 3-1. Braden Costello tipped home a shot from Jon Bell to give Bismarck their first lead of the series and they would take that slim lead into the intermission. Just under seven minutes left in period two and it’s Will Arquiett netting the equalizer with his third of the postseason. Less than two minutes later, Jordan Randall lights the lamp for the first time in the playoffs and Aberdeen has a 2-1 lead just like that. In the final frame, Jake Goldowski finds the back of the net and the Wings would shut it down from there, as Jake Sibell stops 19 shots in all and the Wings complete the sweep. Ian Shane would stop 21 of 24 shots fired his way.