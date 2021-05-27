Cancel
Anokye Hits Olympic Mark, Minard and van Klinken Punch Tickets

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas - Ow she's fast! And did we mention that ASU = Throws U!?. Josephine Anokye ran a 22.76 (w 2.8) in the 200m dash on day two of the NCAA West Prelims in College Station, Texas, which would've hit the Olympic standard in legal wind. Alizee Minard and Jorinde van Klinken both punched their tickets to the national meet today too with qualifying marks in the javelin and shot put, respectively. Four Sun Devils have now officially punched their tickets to Eugene, and seven qualifying times were recorded thus far.

Hank Cherry said early during the first day of competition that 25 pounds was his daily goal and 17 pounds was his minimum. It took him all day to do it, but he 47-year-old North Carolina pro hit his minimum mark again today, after weighing 20-5 on Day 1. Cherry culled with a 3-pounder at 2:38 to give him 17-12, according to BassTrakk. It appears the defending Bassmaster Classic champion will go into Sunday’s final as the tournament leader by about 5 pounds. He had a 4-pound, 13-ounce lead going into the final day at Lake Guntersville a year ago.