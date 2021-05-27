Cancel
Transatlantic Relations: Convergence in Principle, Divergence in Fact?

By Marjorie Chorlins
uschamber.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel will meet in Brussels next month for the first U.S.-EU leaders’ summit since 2014. The long overdue meeting is an essential opportunity to reaffirm American and European leadership in addressing today’s global challenges—responding to the pandemic, jumpstarting the nascent global economic recovery, addressing climate change, ensuring digital connectivity, and countering China’s anticompetitive practices at home and abroad.

