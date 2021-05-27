Transatlantic Relations: Convergence in Principle, Divergence in Fact?

The package focuses on material sustainability reporting and disclosure obligations, as the EU looks to direct capital toward sustainable activities. On 21 April 2021, one day prior to Earth Day and a US-led global climate summit, the European Commission adopted a much-anticipated package of measures as part of its policy to help direct capital towards sustainable initiatives and to help the European Union reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and reach its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.