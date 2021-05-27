Cancel
Tennessee State

Nashville Preds, American Red Cross team up for multi-city blood drives across Tennessee

By Caitlyn Shelton
chattanoogacw.com
 21 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For World Blood Donor Day, the Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host blood drives across Tennessee. The blood drives spanning multiple cities will be held from June 14 to June 18. All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Preds foam hockey puck while supplies last and be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location. Those that give blood by June 30 will also receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

