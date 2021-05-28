Cancel
US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press

 19 days ago
Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500′s first weekly gain in three weeks.

Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.

The benchmark index closed out the final day of trading in May with a monthly gain of 0.5%. That’s the index’s fourth straight monthly increase and follows a bumpy few weeks in the markets as investors moved past a stellar corporate earnings season and focused on the tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising inflation.

Wall Street largely shrugged off a report indicating consumer spending increased last month, the latest economic snapshot to show inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. Treasury yields fell, including the yield for the benchmark 10-year Treasury. Typically, worries about rising inflation fuel expectations of higher interest rates, which can cause bond yields to rise.

“It’s an indication that inflation is going to be transitory,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “Today was just generally an up day, plus the volumes in the market have been pretty light lately, especially this week.”

The S&P 500 rose 3.23 points to 4,204.11, its third straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 64.81 points, or 0.2%, to 34,529.45. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.46 points, or 0.1%, to 13,748.74.

Smaller company stocks, which have outperformed the broader market this year, fell. The Russell 2000 index lost 4.10 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.97.

Inflation remains a key concern for investors, particularly if the global economic recovery is hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices. It’s partly why stocks fell two out of the past three weeks. Still, analysts expect any rise in inflation to be tied to the growing economy and will likely be more moderate.

Investors did not react harshly to the latest hotter-than-expected inflation data. The Commerce Department said Friday that personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was still high at 3.1%, and well above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of inflation of around 2%.

Bond yields remained steady on the news, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note trading at 1.58%, roughly where it’s been all week.

“You’re not seeing big spikes in rates when inflation data comes out a little high and that’s a sign of relief for the markets,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

The calm rise of the market this week, steady bond yields, and a lack of a reaction to the latest inflation data signals that investors are less worried about long-term inflation issues than they were a few weeks ago. Investors also got key economic measures of GDP growth and falling unemployment this week.

An uptick in travel for the Memorial Day weekend is another signal that the economic recovery is pushing ahead. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to cross 2 million over the weekend. That would be the highest since early March 2020. AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over the same holiday weekend last year, with 37 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from home, most of them in cars.

Most policymakers have said they expected some level of inflation as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, helped by trillions of dollars of economic stimulus, however they expect the inflation to be temporary.

The market didn’t have much of a reaction to the White House’s unveiling of President Joe Biden’s proposed $6 trillion budget for next year. The budget, which his piled high with new safety net programs for the poor and middle class, depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation’s spiking debt from spiraling out of control. While only a proposal, the budget would be the highest level of spending as a segment of the economy since World War II.

Democrats control both the House and Senate, and the Senate can pass budget-related items without needing the 60-vote threshold, so it’s likely a good number of Biden’s items will make it into the final version.

Salesforce.com rose 5.4%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500, after reporting solid results for its latest quarter. Meanwhile, electronics maker HP fell 8.9% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after the company issued a weak full-year forecast to investors.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.





News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Stocks slip, yields rise as Fed sees hikes as soon as 2023

U.S. stocks fell further from their record highs and bond yields rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials signaled they may start raising interest rates by the end of 2023, earlier than they had previously thought. U.S. stocks fell further from their record highs and bond yields rose on Wednesday...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on Fed hints at rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul fell while Shanghai gained after Fed policymakers, who previously forecast no interest rate hikes before 2024, estimated their benchmark...
IBTimes

European And US Stocks Hesitant Before Fed Rate Call

European and US stock markets marked time on Wednesday as investors brace for fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve on its stimulus policy. London stocks added 0.2 percent, trimming earlier gains that saw it hit a post-pandemic high on news of soaring UK inflation. The pound rose as a...
Treasuries Move Sharply Lower As Fed Predicts Higher Rates In 2023

Treasuries showed a lack of direction for much of the trading session on Wednesday but moved sharply lower in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated monetary policy announcement. Bond prices climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained firmly negative. As a result, the yield on...
Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall On Fed's Hawkish Surprise

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a rise in bond yields and dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Wednesday's session down about half a percent while...
Are The Dollar’s Post FOMC Gains Sustainable?

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled an earlier interest rate hike. Thirteen out of eighteen policymakers now see as many as two rate hikes by the end of 2023. In March, only seven members saw a move in 2023 with the majority looking for rates to remain unchanged into 2024. This dramatic shift in expectations was motivated by stronger than expected growth and inflation. The improvements in the U.S. economy have clearly convinced policymakers that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect,” according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Growth and inflation forecasts were raised for 2021 and 2023. The most dramatic change was in their estimates for core PCE, which was raised by a full percentage point to 3.4% for 2021.
Global stock markets fall after the Fed hints at tightening monetary policy

After the Fed hinted that it might tighten monetary policy earlier than expected, global stock markets and crude oil fell, and the U.S. Central Bank predicted that inflation would rise sharply this year. On Thursday, Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.8%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3% in early Asia-Pacific...
Dow Jones Falls Over 250 Points After Fed Raises Inflation Estimates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's market after the Federal Reserve said it sees interest rates rising sooner than expected. But over the last hour of trading, the major indexes all recouped part of their earlier losses and closed off their intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite traded close to break-even after regaining its earlier loss. Blue chips led the downside on Wednesday with the Dow down over 250 points.
Stocks slip ahead of Fed and inflation update

U.S. equity markets slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14058.949619 -13.91 -0.10%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66 points, or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were little changed as of 12:30 pm ET. The Federal Reserve will conclude...
US stocks dip from records ahead of Fed decision on rates

Stocks eased back below their record heights Tuesday as investors waited to hear whether the mixed bag of data coming in about the economy will push the Federal Reserve to let up on its massive support for markets. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks eased back below their record heights Tuesday...
USD/JPY Eyes June High Ahead of FOMC amid Recovery in US Yields

USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly high (110.17) as longer-dated US Treasury yields recover ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and fresh projections coming out of the central bank are likely to sway the exchange rate as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
US stocks retreat after inflation, retail sales data

Wall Street stocks retreated from records Tuesday following data showing higher inflation and lackluster retail sales, while petroleum-linked shares rallied with oil prices. The economic data pointed to a bumpy US recovery and came as the Federal Reserve began a two-day monetary policy meeting that will culminate with an announcement of its next steps Wednesday.
Wall Street dips as Fed meet gets underway

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (June 15): US stocks eased on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit a record high earlier in the session, as a strong inflation reading for May raised caution that the Federal Reserve could taper monetary stimulus sooner than expected. Assurance from the Fed that rising prices are transitory...
Times Leader

Global stocks higher after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo also gained. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at records, Dow drops as investors await Fed

Stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite scoring its first record close since April 26 and the S&P 500 eking out its third consecutive record as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground. The Dow ended with a loss of around 86 points, or 0.2%, near 34,394, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,255. The Nasdaq rose around 130 points, or 0.9%, to finish near 14,174, surpassing its previous record of 14,138.76 set on April 26. Investors are awaiting the outcome Wednesday of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for clues to plans around the eventual tapering of asset purchases in the face of rising inflation.