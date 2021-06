I have been making dolls for a long time out of everything from paper, to sticks and mud. I wanted to make a doll that had lots of detail. I used clay for the hands, head and feet, and then attached them to a cloth body. The first clay dolls I made were with air-dry clay when I was 13 in 2018. The air-dry clay was heavy and would crumble easily, especially when we played with them. In the last two years I have discovered paper-clay, which is far better at staying together, and much lighter. My favorite dolls to make wear historic fashions. I sometimes model them after real people, and I am just beginning to experiment with storybook characters.--Vivian Huggins.