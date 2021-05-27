Tiffany Lau Turns 24 and Celebrates Milestones

He may be known for his visually extravagant interiors, but designer Ken Fulk starts every project with a portrait in words. “I begin to reflect on odd, often cultural references, places, people, things,” says Fulk, who oversees teams in San Francisco and New York. “It’s like pitching a movie.” Those references serve as the foundation for any of his projects, whether it’s “an over-the-top party, a hotel, a yacht, a plane,” he says. During his 25-year career, Fulk has transformed his written narratives into such creations as a pastel-saturated Belle Époque–style restaurant (Sadelle’s in Las Vegas), a tropical-oasis oyster bar (Leo’s in San Francisco), and even a multimillion-dollar Tolkien-inspired wedding (tech entrepreneur Sean Parker’s nuptials in Big Sur).