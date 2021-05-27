Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tiffany Lau Turns 24 and Celebrates Milestones

jaynestars.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurning 24 years old on May 24, Tiffany Lau (劉穎鏇) celebrated a year of new milestones. Landing a leading role in TVB youth drama Shameless Youth <青春不要臉>, Tiffany has been balancing her filming projects while completing her education. Earlier, she received her Bachelor’s degree in Business at Arizona State University.

www.jaynestars.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wu Fei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Tvb#Shameless Youth#Time#Jaynestars Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson in disbelief as he celebrates family milestone with wife

Kate Hudson's brother, Oliver Hudson, delighted fans with a sweet update on his famous family when he shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. The Nashville actor paid tribute to his wife, Erin Bartlett, who he shares his three gorgeous children with - and his social media followers loved it. Oliver...
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

'It's a milestone' Steffan Saw & Bike celebrates golden anniversary

Television and radio ads for cigarettes were banned in America, Monty Python’s Flying Circus was making waves, Flintstones based Fruity Pebbles made its debut, and Richard Nixon was Time Magazine's Man of the Year. The year was 1971 and Randy Steffan was a young boy. Every day after school he...
Celebritiesnewslanes.com

Gogglebox Lee 'finally back home' to celebrate milestone

Hull Gogglebox star Lee has returned to Cyprus with his better half to celebrate their 27 year anniversary. After gracing our screens on Channel Four on Friday nights for many weeks Lee has swapped a spot on the sofa with Jenny for time in the sunshine with partner Steve Mail.
Celebritiesdailynewsgh.com

‘In The Heights’ Actor Anthony Ramos is Celebrating a Major Milestone!

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old In The Heights actor took to social media to celebrate a very big milestone. On Tuesday (June 8), Anthony took to Twitter to announce that he has finally received his driver’s license!. “¡Hallelujah! ¡Gracias A Dios! YA BOY GOT HIS DRIVERS LICENSE TODAY! 🙏🏼” Anthony...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate emotional family milestone

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the end of an era on Friday as they marked their youngest child, Joaquin's high school graduation. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared snapshots from the emotional day on Instagram, including one of her looking dreamy in a pink silky blouse and floral skirt as she posed alongside her husband and son.
Celebritieskion546.com

Beyoncé celebrates her twins turning 4

Beyoncé celebrated her twins‘ birthday with a loving tribute on her website. The superstar singer posted a message Sunday for Rumi and Sir Carter, 4, writing, “What’s better than 1 gift… 2,” Bey wrote on the homepage. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”. Bey and husband Jay-Z welcomed daughter, Rumi, and...
Lifestylelangleyadvancetimes.com

Celebrating ‘a beautiful life,’ Langley senior turns 100

Douglas Denyer was happy, and a little surprised, to be celebrating his 100th birthday. “I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said the long-time Langley resident, who is the longest-lived member of his family. Asked what the secret of his longevity is, Denyer chuckled. “I can’t really tell...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Fathered Twins With Woman, She Details Relationship

After 11 years of marriage, Carmelo and La La Anthony are pulling the plug on their relationship. We previously reported on the news that La La filed for divorce from her NBA star husband, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. This comes days after rumors circulated that Carmelo was involved with another woman, and now Hollywood Unlocked has got ahold of alleged messages between the basketball star and a woman who claims she just gave birth to his twins.
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

D23 and Imagineering Celebrate Shanghai Disney Resort’s 5th Anniversary with Magical Milestones Virtual Event

Today Disney announced a virtual event celebrating the 5th anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort. D23 x Walt Disney Imagineering Magical Milestones – Shanghai Disney Resort 5th Anniversary will be presented on June 16. It is the second virtual event in the Magical Milestone series that celebrate Disney Parks anniversaries. The event will be hosted by Leslie Iwerks and look at the history of Shanghai Disney Resort. This will be done with a roundtable discussion that includes Wing Chao (Disney Legend and retired Imagineer), Doris Woodward (retired Imagineer and the Resort’s Senior Director and Producer), Howard Brown (General Manager & Site Portfolio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Asia), and Bob Weis (President – Creative & New Experience Development, Walt Disney Imagineering).
Commack, NYNewsday

LI's Eddie Liu talks history-making 'Kung Fu,' more

To become a working actor is hard enough — but one who is the son of immigrants from China and who grew up in Commack? That has its own set of complications, indeed. Eddie Liu, 30, is that son and that actor, star of the CW freshman hit "Kung Fu" — a very loose reboot of the 1972 martial arts western starring David Carradine, which wraps its first season June 30.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

WATCH: Kaavia James Reacts To A Tupac Shirt She Received As A Gift

Late rapper Tupac Shakur would have celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday (June 16) and Kaavia James, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, received a special gift that commemorates him. On Saturday (June 12) the L.A.’s Finest actress shared a video on Kaavia’s Instagram page showing the 2-year-old reacting...
Designers & CollectionsSoompi

7 Fashion Moments That Prove That TXT’s Yeonjun Was Born To Be A Model

TXT’s eldest member Yeonjun is a real fashion connoisseur, and it only takes a quick look through the group’s Twitter page to prove the point. While all five members of TXT look amazing in every photo shoot, Yeonjun really stands out as a budding model and fashion king. If you need any more proof, here are seven moments that show that Yeonjun was practically born for the catwalk.
Designaltaonline.com

Trailblazer: Ken Fulk

He may be known for his visually extravagant interiors, but designer Ken Fulk starts every project with a portrait in words. “I begin to reflect on odd, often cultural references, places, people, things,” says Fulk, who oversees teams in San Francisco and New York. “It’s like pitching a movie.” Those references serve as the foundation for any of his projects, whether it’s “an over-the-top party, a hotel, a yacht, a plane,” he says. During his 25-year career, Fulk has transformed his written narratives into such creations as a pastel-saturated Belle Époque–style restaurant (Sadelle’s in Las Vegas), a tropical-oasis oyster bar (Leo’s in San Francisco), and even a multimillion-dollar Tolkien-inspired wedding (tech entrepreneur Sean Parker’s nuptials in Big Sur).
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

American Art at Swann Galleries June 30

(ARTFIXdaily.com) New York—Swann Galleries will present a sale of American Art on Wednesday, June 30. The auction will include notable works from prominent artists working in America beginning in the mid-1800s and continuing through the contemporary era. The sale is led by George Tooker with Untitled (Young Man Facing a...
Los Angeles, CAcastleinsider.com

MickeyBlog Is in the News Today

Our MickeyBloggers are some of the hardest working in the biz but also have an uncanny knack for being at the right place at the right time! If youve been following along with us today, youll know that weve been coming to you LIVE from Disneyland Resort where our coverage of theme park crowds drew the attention The New York Times, Travel Weekly and NBC 4 Los Angeles . Heres a closer look at...