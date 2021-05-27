HVS Report – Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences – By Rod Clough
One thing that stood out at the recent May 2021 Hunter Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis was that people are ready to travel, gather, and attend large-scale conferences again. The Marriott was ready, with attentive staff, well thought-out procedures, and a great experience all around. Kudos to both the Hunter Conference team and the Marriott team. It was a truly flawless event.