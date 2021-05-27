HVS Report – Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences – By Rod Clough

The GlobeSt.com NET LEASE Conference will return to New York this week, with attendees and speakers gathering in person to discuss and dissect what is happening in this dynamic piece of the commercial real estate market. With registration and breakfast opening at 8 am on June 17, the conference will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis. However, festivities will kick off the day before at a 6 pm cocktail networking reception, which is being sponsored by W.P. Carey and being held at the St. Cloud Rooftop at The Knickerbocker at 42nd and Broadway.