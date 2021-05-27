Should You Buy the Echelon Row? Here’s Everything You Need to Know (and Maybe a Little More)
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Decided to add a rower to your home gym? That’s a pretty smart move, Mojambo. Rowing is a total body workout that works a whopping 84 percent of your muscles, so it’s a sweet way to get in shape without a ton of different equipment. And the Echelon Row is definitely a machine worth considering.greatist.com