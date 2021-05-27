Should You Buy the Echelon Row? Here’s Everything You Need to Know (and Maybe a Little More)

"When you make clothes, at the end of the day, you're touching people. You're all over people's bodies," said Telfar Clemens in an Instagram video posted on Sep. 17. His namesake brand, TELFAR's explosive tote bags have become the most sought-after fashion item of quarantine. "If I'm going to touch people, I want them to feel good." In the video, Clemens indulgently wears a pair of boots from UGG, the official off-duty footwear brand whose cloud-like shearling boots have been impossible for fashion people to break from over the years. As you can imagine, TELFAR and UGG's collaboration announcement has sent the internet into a total frenzy, with thousands readily counting the moments until its arrival. Beginning June 14, the highly anticipated collaboration will be officially revealed to the public for purchase on Telfar.net with an exclusive one-week sales period. Then, starting June 21 the new Spring/Summer 2021 all-gender collection will be available for purchase on UGG.com and at select UGG retail stores.