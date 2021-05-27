Uncharted 4: A Thief's End looks set to come to PC

LEGO Games and Light Brick Studio revealed today that they'll be bringing LEGO Builder's Journey to PC and Nintendo Switch later this month. The game was released two years ago on mobile, specifically for the Apple Arcade, and has been a fun title for a lot of people to explore a geometric puzzle title with one of their favorite toys growing up. Now the company will be porting it over with upgrades that allow players to experience the game in different ways. Switch fans will still be able to do the touchscreen version, but PC players will be getting a better-looking version as they have added significant graphical upgrades, including ray-traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflections, and shadows. The game will drop on June 22nd.