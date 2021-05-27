Uncharted 4: A Thief's End looks set to come to PC
It seems as though Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End may be the next PlayStation Studios game to make the leap to PC. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, presentation documents Sony published as part of its 2021 investor day are the piece of evidence that points to this, with one slide (page 26 of the public document here) which talks about 'New Growth Vectors' listing the title under a "More PC releases planned" section.www.videogamer.com