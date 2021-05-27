Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Govt. Panel Recommends End of Hotel Quarantine; Other Changes

TravelPulse
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian government's COVID-19 expert advisory panel says Canada's quarantine hotel program should be discontinued. The panel on Thursday updated its border report and suggest other changes to Canada's current border rules, including a policy in which travellers who are fully vaccinated would no longer need to take a pre-departure test, undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine and wouldn't need to take the COVID-19 test seven days after arriving. They also recommend the controversial hotel quarantine program be abolished, which is wonderful news for the industry.

ca.travelpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Health Canada#Air Canada#Quarantine#Global News#Westjet#Canadians#Air Transat#Jazz Aviation#The Federal Government#Travelpulse Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthcanadavisa.com

Canada hoping to lift hotel quarantine requirement

Fully vaccinated individuals who are allowed to travel to Canada may be exempt from the hotel quarantine requirement, starting as early as July. Previously, everyone coming into Canada was required to stay at a government-approved hotel for three days. The prime minister has previously announced that Canada is considering a...
Congress & CourtsSmirs Interior News

Federal government hiking fines for hotel quarantine violators

The federal government is increasing the fine for air travellers who refuse to quarantine in a designated hotel for three days after arriving in Canada. Travellers who had faced a $3,000 fine if they didn’t abide by the requirement will instead be liable for a $5,000 penalty starting on Thursday.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Canadian Snowbird Group Seeks End to Hotel Quarantine

The Canadian Snowbird Association (CSA) is, again, calling on the federal government to end the mandatory hotel quarantine program for fully vaccinated Canadian residents returning to Canada. As numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to plague the hotel quarantine system, the CSA is calling on the federal government to provide an exemption for fully vaccinated Canadian residents inoculated in the U.S. who are re-entering Canada by air.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Fully Vaccinated Canadians Can Avoid Quarantine Hotels, Ottawa Says

The federal government says it will allow Canadian citizens and permanent residents coming into Canada by air to avoid staying at a quarantine hotel if they're fully vaccinated. The mandatory 14-day quarantine also has been eliminated for fully vaccinated Canadians who fly or drive into the country. The rules will...
Public Healthwetaskiwintimes.com

Liberals announce more COVID vaccine shipments, eased hotel quarantine restrictions

OTTAWA – The federal Liberals announced a major increase in vaccine shipments and a minor decrease in hotel quarantine restrictions Wednesday. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Moderna will deliver seven million more doses in June and Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced that beginning in early July, Canadians, permanent residents and travellers currently designated as essential won’t have to quarantine in a hotel at all if they have been fully vaccinated.
Public Healththeshiftnews.com

Government still mute on selection process for quarantine hotels

While the Maltese government continues to ignore requests for information about its scheme to use approved isolation hotels for tourists who arrive in Malta without the necessary COVID documentation, the Corinthia Group said today that its Marina San Gorg hotel has been operating as a quarantine hotel since 1 June.
Public Healthiweller.com

Reading council seeks closure of quarantine hotel after Covid outbreak

Sumary of Reading council seeks closure of quarantine hotel after Covid outbreak:. A council is threatening to shut down one of the government quarantine hotels for foreign travellers over fears that infection control failures led to a Covid outbreak among guests spreading to the local community.. The hotel has had...
Public Healthcultmtl.com

Mandatory hotel quarantine will be lifted for Canadian travellers

According to a report by Bloomberg, the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine will be lifted for Canadians returning to Canada who are fully vaccinated. This is expected to be announced today, and come into effect in the coming weeks. Fully vaccinated Canadians will still have to get tested and quarantine upon arriving back home, but once they get their negative test, they no longer have to quarantine.
Worldnewstalk.com

Ireland 'running out of time' to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for Britain

Ireland is ‘running out of time’ to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for passengers arriving in from Britain, according to a virus expert. The Government is considering tighter travel restrictions for the UK due to the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. Currently passengers arriving from...
Worldmorns.ca

Canada’s vaccine donations to COVAX to come only from its COVAX supply: Gould

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Karina Gould confirms none of the 13 million doses Canada is currently promising to donate to COVAX will come from supplies procured directly from vaccine manufacturers. Canada has contracts to buy more than 251 million doses of seven different vaccines from vaccine makers, more than...
Public Healthexecutivetraveller.com

Canada to end hotel quarantine for vaccinated citizens

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is ending mandatory hotel quarantines for vaccinated Canadian residents arriving by air. Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced that Canadian citizens, permanent residents and essential workers who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to spend three days isolating in a government-approved hotel. Instead, they’ll be...
Public HealthBaltic Times

EU recommends dropping quarantine for fully vaccinated citizens

BRUSSELS - European Union member states representatives approved on Friday to drop all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated people who travel within the bloc. People who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their travel should not have to test for the virus or go into quarantine, according to a recommendation by the ambassadors.