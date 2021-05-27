Govt. Panel Recommends End of Hotel Quarantine; Other Changes

The Canadian government's COVID-19 expert advisory panel says Canada's quarantine hotel program should be discontinued. The panel on Thursday updated its border report and suggest other changes to Canada's current border rules, including a policy in which travellers who are fully vaccinated would no longer need to take a pre-departure test, undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine and wouldn't need to take the COVID-19 test seven days after arriving. They also recommend the controversial hotel quarantine program be abolished, which is wonderful news for the industry.