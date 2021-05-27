Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Launches Enhanced Website and Virtual Plant Tour Video

By Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
 22 days ago

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co., an ISO/IATF 16949 certified manufacturer of custom cold formed parts and riveting equipment and tooling components, recently launched a re-designed website that is not only mobile friendly and secure but has updated content and a more streamlined layout. In addition to our detailed cold formed part capabilities, a user can also examine several different case studies, highlighting how our engineers carefully studied various customers’ applications to create the most optimal solution for their fastener and riveting equipment challenges. The website also has a new section illustrating our ‘Investments in the Future’ and capital equipment in place, as we continually strive to enhance our efficiencies and produce greater savings for our customers. Finally, our new site also includes a virtual ‘plant tour’ video, providing a comprehensive overview of our products and services we offer.

