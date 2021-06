Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock surged an impressive 6.3% on Tuesday on news that the federal government plans to ease restrictions for fully-vaccinated travellers. With the nation winding down from its third (and worst) wave of COVID-19, the announcement of such lifting of restrictions shouldn’t have been such a surprise. As the airlines prepare to meet pent-up demand in what could be a historic peak summer travel season, the second half of 2021 has the potential to be very kind to Air Canada, an airline that’s trailed many of its domestically focused peers south of the border.